Penn State will have to wait a little longer to bolster its lead atop the CHA standings.

The Nittany Lions will not travel to Rochester, New York, this weekend, as positive coronavirus test results and subsequent contact tracing have postponed their series against RIT.

Both the @RITWHKY vs @PennStateWHKY and the @LU_Hockey vs @CuseIce CHA series this weekend have been postponed.We will work with the schools to try to find suitable make-up dates for the postponed games. https://t.co/eY0epp5qbn — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) January 13, 2021

The CHA conference is working to reschedule the matchup, but the Nittany Lions will remain sidelined in the meantime.

Coach Jeff Kampersal's program is coming off of a weekend sweep at Robert Morris , and currently sits at 6-1-1 on the year.

Additionally, the weekend matchup between Lindenwood and Syracuse has also been postponed, for similar reasons.

