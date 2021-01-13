Penn State women's hockey vs Robert Morris, head coach Jeff Kampersal
Buy Now
Jonah Rosen

Penn State will have to wait a little longer to bolster its lead atop the CHA standings.

The Nittany Lions will not travel to Rochester, New York, this weekend, as positive coronavirus test results and subsequent contact tracing have postponed their series against RIT.

The CHA conference is working to reschedule the matchup, but the Nittany Lions will remain sidelined in the meantime.

Coach Jeff Kampersal's program is coming off of a weekend sweep at Robert Morris , and currently sits at 6-1-1 on the year.

Additionally, the weekend matchup between Lindenwood and Syracuse has also been postponed, for similar reasons.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags