Penn State showed up late to the party in Syracuse.

The Nittany Lions (10-9-6) relied on a third-period goal to beat Syracuse (7-16-1) on Friday night in the first game of an important CHA conference series.

Coming off of a Mercyhurst series with two big draws, Penn State came out slow against the Orange.

It took the Nittany Lions five-plus minutes of game time to get their first shot on goal, and they finished the opening period even with Syracuse with seven shots on goal.

Freshman forward Rachel Weiss got out on the breakaway twice for Penn State but failed to score on both occasions.

Senior forward Brooke Madsen opened and closed the scoring with a third-period strike that ultimately gave the Nittany Lions the win.

Penn State was again unable to get anything going on the power-play, going 0-2 on man-up opportunities.

Below are some takeaways from tonight’s low-scoring affair.

Chantal Burke stars for the Nittany Lions

Syracuse had plenty of opportunities to run away with this one, but one person was standing in its way — Chantal Burke.

The junior goaltender tallied 27 saves for Penn State and recorded her sixth shutout of the season.

Burke’s presence in goal was characterized by a big-time acrobatic save late in the third period to

Burke’s consistency has been a plus for a Nittany Lion team looking to fight its way out of the bottom half of the CHA rankings.

Penn State picks up big conference points

The Nittany Lions came into Friday’s affair three points behind Syracuse in the CHA standings, but chipped away at the Orange’s third-place spot on the leaderboards.

Getting points in this series was crucial for Penn State, as the team hosts Robert Morris next week. After its win on Friday, Robert Morris is at the top of the conference with 18 points.

Penn State now has 13 conference points and is 5-3-3 after 11 games of conference play.

A defensive showcase

While the game may have lacked an abundance of goals, it did not lack defense.

The two teams combined for one goal on 48 on-target shots with the goaltenders both having 20-plus saves each.

Coming into this game allowing 2.3 goals per game, Penn State finished the affair with 11 blocked shots and shut out a potent Syracuse offense.

The second game of the series will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday.