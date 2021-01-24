Two weeks ago, Penn State was preparing to play RIT to try to bolster its winning streak.

Instead, the Nittany Lions found themselves staring down the defending conference champions in Mercyhurst after their series against RIT was postponed because of positive coronavirus cases and contact tracing in the Tiger program.

They adapted, recording the first series sweep of the Lakers in seven years and the first of coach Jeff Kampersal’s tenure with the blue and white in a 4-1 victory over the Lakers Sunday.

Penn State’s ability to adapt to whatever style of play is required to win and to get scoring from all areas of their lineup, is one of the biggest reasons for its 8-1-1 record.

Saturday’s scoresheet was defined by goaltender Josie Bothun and junior Amy Dobson.

Sunday, it was marked with the first line of Natalie Heising, Olivia Wallin and Kiara Zanon, with help from Rene Gangarosa and Jess Ciarrocchi.

In Saturday’s game, it was all hands on deck in the third period as Bothun routinely thwarted Mercyhurst as Penn State scrambled defensively.

But Sunday, “[they] came out and controlled most of it, and had a nice goal at the end,” according to Kampersal.

Bothun was considerably less busy as the third period wore on, ultimately stopping all but one of the 27 shots she faced in the contest.

When penalty trouble struck again for the Nittany Lions in the middle frame, Kampersal’s squad was able to press on, not fazed by the jumbling of lines that often comes with being short-handed.

“This group does not get rattled, adversity is not a big deal for them,” he said on the situation.

Like yesterday, Penn State weathered the penalties, killing off a two-player disadvantage midway through the second period while getting crucial blocks from Izzy Heminger and Jessica Adolfsson.

Often when the lines become jumbled, a team’s chemistry will suffer until it can re-establish a rhythm.

That does not appear to be the case for the Nittany Lions, who have not missed a beat despite the mounting penalty minutes.

“Their camaraderie is real, and it makes a ton of difference on the ice,” Kampersal said after the win.

Dobson netted the game winner Saturday despite playing on a different line than the one she started on.

On Sunday, Gangarosa restored the Nittany Lions two-goal lead with a crucial shot from the point. She was the only defenseman on the ice after the Nittany Lions survived a penalty.

As Penn State prepares for Lindenwood next weekend, they will do so atop the CHA standings, enjoying somewhat unprecedented success this season for such a young program.

But this team, despite its youth, has handled every test with ease.

“They go out and do their job, they have the same consistent effort,” Kampersal said.

Not to be ignored is the winning backgrounds that so many of the current freshman class have enjoyed, combined with the leadership that so many of the returnees bring.

Freshmen Kiara Zanon and Lyndie Lobdell both played at the national level, while goaltender Josie Bothun played in the uber competitive Minnesota high school system.

Zanon plays on a line with senior captain Natalie Heising, while Lobdell is the only freshman on defense.

The young talent and senior leadership will have to again be strong come next weekend as Penn State hopes to continue its success against Lindenwood, a team it swept in State College earlier this year.