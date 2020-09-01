With a mix of experienced veterans and talented underclassmen for Penn State, the forward room is poised for a high-scoring season.

Although former forwards Brooke Madsen, Abby Welch and Amanda McLeod graduated last season, the Nittany Lions will return a tandem of rising seniors who have the potential to be leaders of the group.

Natalie Heising will enter her senior season as the top scorer from last year with 13 goals, while also tied with Madsen for first place in points with 21.

A former CHA Rookie of the Year, Heising is the second all-time leading goal scorer in program history with 34 career goals and 56 career points.

Her counterpart, Shea Nelson, will potentially need to establish herself as more of a goal-scoring threat in order to replace Madsen’s offensive contributions, which totaled 21 points last year.

Last season, Nelson often played provider to Heising and Madsen, as she was the team-leader in assists with 13 as well as being second in overall points with 20.

Heising and Nelson established themselves as a potent scoring duo during their time as Nittany Lions.

Stepping up and taking the big shot when needed will likely be crucial for this pair, as they are the most experienced Nittany Lions on the team and could be leaned on to lead the way.

Fellow senior Katie Rankin will also make a return for her final season, yet, her numbers don’t necessarily jump off the stat sheet right away like Heising’s or Nelson’s.

But her experience proves they are certainly capable of netting a goal.

In the past two seasons, Rankin tallied 12 goals and eight assists.

Another group of returnees who made crucial contributions to Penn State’s improved run last season include sophomore forwards Rachel Weiss and Julie Gough, and junior forward Anna Promersberger.

Promersberger and sophomore Mikayla Lantto both had two goals and three assists last season, meaning each Nittany Lion could be in a position to provide assists for more potent scorers like Heising.

While the Nittany Lions’ forward room is already crowded, coach Jeff Kampersal helped himself and his team by adding five talented incoming forwards who all boast impressive resumes.

On paper, the most impressive incoming goal-scorers are Kiara Zanon and Olivia Wallin.

Ranked first and second respectively for goals scored in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League, both have proven they can put the puck in the net with ease.

With her team in the PWHL, Zanon scored 64 points in 35 games and scored the gold medal-winning goal for the U-18 United States National Team at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s U-18 World Championship.

Wallin scored in the gold medal game to help her team win the U-18 Canadian National Championship while also leading her PWHL team in goals scored with 24.

Zanon and Wallin could make an impact right away at Pegula Ice Arena.

Depending on how fast they adjust to the CHA level of play, the two dynamic forwards could push Penn State over the hump and help the program looking to finish above .500 for the first time in Kampersal's tenure.

In addition, Alyssa Machado, Maeve Connolly and Jess Ciarrocchi join Zanon and Wallen in the freshmen class, with Machado and Ciarrocchi both boast national team experience from Canada and the United States, respectively.

Machado turned in 12 goals and 28 assists in her 74 games played in the PWHL.

Ciarrocchi has been selected to the U.S. national team four times, during which time she won the 2019 USA Hockey U-19 National Championship with the Boston Eagles, as well as collecting a bronze medal in 2017.

Connolly was named captain of her high school hockey team during her senior year, a team with which she won two championships.

The Nittany Lions have two bona fide scorers entering the season, but given the mix of proven veterans and promising first year players, success could come the Nittany Lions' way this season.