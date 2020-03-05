Junior goalie Chantal Burke has been named CHA goalie of the month.

Burke finished the regular season with 12 wins. She recorded seven shutouts in 29 games, a program record for Penn State this season and finished the regular season with a .938 save percentage.

Burke also allowed 47 goals this season and faced 711 shots. Burke has also been named to the All-CHA first team for the 2019-20 season.

She was also deemed the December and January goalie of the month, making her CHA goalie of the month for three months in a row. Burke also acquired three goalie of the week awards this season as well.