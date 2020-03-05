Women’s Hockey vs. Mercyhurst, Chantal Burke (33)
Goalie Chantal Burke (33) kneels down to protect the goal during women’s hockey game vs. Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, 28, 2020. Mercyhurst defeated Penn State 3-0.

Junior goalie Chantal Burke has been named CHA goalie of the month.

Burke finished the regular season with 12 wins. She recorded seven shutouts in 29 games, a program record for Penn State this season and finished the regular season with a .938 save percentage.

Burke also allowed 47 goals this season and faced 711 shots. Burke has also been named to the All-CHA first team for the 2019-20 season.

She was also deemed the December and January goalie of the month, making her CHA goalie of the month for three months in a row. Burke also acquired three goalie of the week awards this season as well.

