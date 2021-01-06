Penn State has added games to its schedule as the College Hockey America conference released a second phase of conference games.

CHA announced the second phase of the 2020-2021 women’s hockey regular season schedule, which features 14 conference games for Penn State in January and February.

The Nittany Lions will begin this second phase with four straight road games against Robert Morris on Jan. 8-9 and RIT on Jan. 15-16 before heading back to State College to take on RIT again on Jan 22-23.

Penn State will wrap up its season series with Lindenwood away on Jan. 29-30, followed by another home series at Pegula Ice Arena against Robert Morris on Feb. 5-6.

To complete the regular season, the Nittany Lions will face Mercyhurst four straight times beginning with two at Pegula Ice Arena on Feb 12-13, and followed by a season-ending series in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 26-27.

While additional information on the CHA Tournament is yet to be determined, the tournament is scheduled to be played March 3-7.

Penn State is currently standing in first place in the CHA standings with a 4-1-1 record, which is the program’s best start in team history.

