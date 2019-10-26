Penn State couldn’t stay away from the penalty box, and it ultimately cost the team a victory.

The Nittany Lions (3-4-3) lost to Boston University (5-1-1) on Saturday, their second straight loss.

Boston outscored Penn State 10-3 in the series and was dominant in both games.

Coming off of a successful away campaign against Providence, Penn State could not capitalize on numerous scoring chances. The team finished with 22 shots on goal, with just one hitting the back of the net.

A second period goal was the sole bright spot for the Nittany Lions. It was senior forward Katie McMillan’s third of the season and 17th of her career.

Junior forward Natalie Heising led the team with four shots on goal.

The Nittany Lions were weak on faceoffs, only winning 20 out of 48.

Below are a few takeaways from the lopsided game.

Lack of discipline

Against a ranked opponent, unforced errors must be avoided for a shot at the upset. The Nittany Lions had a multitude of errors and paid the price for them.

Boston scored three out of their five goals on the power play and Penn State finished the affair with six penalties.

A dispassionate third period from the Nittany Lions sealed the win for the Terriers, as the game was in reach with 20 minutes to play.

More uncertainty in goal

The Nittany Lions’ season has been rife with adversity in goal, beginning with an injury to senior starting goaltender Jenna Brenneman in the first series of the season against Holy Cross.

Junior Chantal Burke has been thrust into the starting role, but did not play in either game against the Terriers. Redshirt sophomore Cam Leonard made both starts.

Leonard finished Saturday’s game with 18 saves and .783 save percentage.

Another loss to a ranked opponent

The Nittany Lions haven’t been able to find their rhythm against ranked opponents this season, with an 0-4 clip against teams in the top ten.

Penn State got routed against Wisconsin earlier in the season, being outscored 10-0 in the series.

The Nittany Lions have lost by at least three goals in each game against ranked opponents this year, and they travel to another ranked opponent in No. 9 Robert Morris next weekend.