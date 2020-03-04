Penn State will face off against RIT in the first round of the CHA Tournament, with the neutral site making it an even playing field.

Home-ice advantage has played a big role in the outcomes of these matchups this season.

The most recent weekend the teams faced off was in February, when the Nittany Lions traveled to Rochester and lost both games, 4-3 and 4-2. The first time the Nittany Lions and Tigers faced off this season was in early December in State College, where the hosts won both games 6-2 and 3-0.

While Penn State is .500 with wins against RIT, the persistent difficulty of scoring they have carried with it all season seems to not be an issue when playing the Tigers.

In the last four games Penn State has played RIT, 12 different Nittany Lions have scored against Tiger goaltenders Terra Lanteigne and Jessi O’Leary. Junior forward Natalie Heising is the only Penn Stater in the last four games to have scored more than one goal against RIT.

However, on RIT’s side, consistent scorers throughout the four games have been Ellie Larson and Rachel Goff, who scored in two out of the four games. Goff is tied at the third top scorer on the team. Larson is tied at sixth top scorer for RIT.

Penn State successfully shutout top Tiger scorer Jaymee Nolan in its games.

If Penn State succeeds in the first round of playoffs, it will either face the number one seeded team Mercyhurst ー who Penn State recently beat ㅡ or Robert Morris, the second seeded team in the league.

“The standings kind of are what they are,” Coach Jeff Kampersal said. “Mercyhurst and Robert Morris are the two better seeded teams, but they're not so far in front of us. It could be any one of us,Lindenwood, RIT, [Syracuse] could run the stretch in Buffalo.”

The game will be held on Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. in Buffalo at the Lecom Harborcenter Ice Arena.