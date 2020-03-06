Penn State had a difficult time in the first period of Friday’s quarterfinal game against Mercyhurst.

The Nittany Lions fell behind early, which ultimately led to a 4-1 loss, ending their season.

The Lakers were quick to act and got on the scoreboard within the first three minutes. Sarah Nelles was the first to score for Mercyhurst and gave the Lakers a 1-0 lead.

Next to score was Mercyhurst again in the first. The goal came from Lilliane Pereault, who marginalized the Laker’s lead to 2-0.

Shots on goal for the period fell in favor of Mercyhurst with 15 shots on goal after attempting 24 compared to Penn State’s five after attempting nine shots.

The Nittany Lions found themselves on the penalty kill halfway through the second period after Shea Nelson was sent to the box for interference. The penalty resulted in a power play goal for Mercyhurst. A slap shot that came off of a cross ice pass from Alexa Vasko earned Mercyhurst its third goal of the game, making the score 3-0.

After generating lots of offensive opportunities for Penn State, Amy Dobson was able to come up with a goal to change the Nittany Lion’s momentum of the game. Dobson’s goal made the score 3-1 but caused a major change in Penn State’s game play. After her goal, the Nittany Lions applied intense pressure on Mercyhurst.

Additionally, the stats began to even out after the second period, as Penn State had attempted 35 shots on net compared to Mercyhurt’s 37 shots on net. The Lakers also began to lose control of the face off dot in the second period, as Penn State evened the stat from five won and 11 lost in the first period to 16 won and 18 lost.

Penn State’s change in game play however was not enough to come back from a two goal deficit.

Mercyhurst knocked in its fourth goal off a rebound from a wrap around shot. Pereault’s second goal of the game made the score 4-1. The Nittany Lions would end the game with a losing score of 4-1 causing them not to advance in the tournament.

A change of play

Penn State ditched their intense playing strategy used against RIT in yesterday’s quarterfinal game and substituted their aggressiveness for tentativeness.

While the team focused on playing smarter today, the change in game play ultimately led to ample scoring opportunities for Mercyhurst, making Burke’s job that much harder.

Burke gives her all

While Burke was scored on within three minutes of the first period and again later in the period, Penn State’s initial slow start did not help her on defense.

Despite being scored on twice, Burke made many good saves in the first period. She especially utilized her right pad today to make some essential saves to keep the Nittany Lions in the game.

Burke faced another nine shots on goal in the second period and 16 in the third period. Burke made additional big saves in the third, including a series of three shots she fended off early in the third period. She took 40 shots by the end of the game.

Weiss holds potential

While the freshman forward Rachel Weiss did not score this weekend, she had ample scoring opportunities that she could not capitalize on this weekend. In today’s game, she had two breakaways.

The first attempted shot went wide, and goalie Kennedy Blair had to come up with a big save to stop her next attempt. Weiss’ presence on the ice could be a sign that big things are to come from her in her future. She ended her first season with three goals, nine assists and 12 points.