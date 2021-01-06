Penn State forward Kiara Zanon was recognized as the National Rookie of the Month by the Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association for December 2020.

Zanon becomes the first Nittany Lion to win the award in program history.

During December, Zanon scored two game-winning goals to give Penn State two of its four wins. Both game-winning goals were against Syracuse with one in overtime on Dec. 11.

Zanon won the CHA Rookie of the Week award for the week of Nov. 30 for her performance in the program's wins against Lindenwood and Syracuse.

Through the first six games of season, Zanon leads the Nittany Lions with nine points and 35 shots on goal.

Penn State returns to the ice to continue the rest of its season against Robert Morris on Jan. 8.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State women's hockey releases second phase of regular season schedule Penn State has added games to its schedule as the College Hockey America conference released…