Penn State’s winning streak has come to an end.

The Nittany Lions dealt with penalty trouble and missed opportunities, and ultimately had to settle for a 2-2 tie with unranked Lindenwood Saturday after an overtime period proved unfruitful for both teams.

Despite outshooting the Lions 12-5 in the first period, the coach Jeff Kampersal's program trailed at the end of the first after surrendering a power-play goal to the Lions’ Sierra Burt, a senior from Ontario.

Sophomore Julie Gough recorded her third goal of the season to even the score early in the middle period, before Megan Wagner scored her second goal of the weekend to restore the Lindenwood advantage.

Freshman Olivia Wallin would then deke her way around Lindenwood’s defenders late in the frame to knot the score at two.

After a scoreless final two periods featuring great goaltending from both Lindenwood’s Annika Asplundh and Penn State’s Josie Bothun, the game ended in a tie.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Penn State’s tie with Lindenwood.

Physical presence leading to offensive zone time

Despite falling into penalty trouble in previous games, Penn State kept up its physical presence throughout Saturday’s affair, drawing penalties and generating high-quality chances.

The Nittany Lions have excelled this season using their speed in transition, but they opted for a more physical approach Saturday, getting the puck into the Lindenwood zone and chasing it.

This multi-tiered attack gave Lindenwood trouble, especially in the first period. The Nittany Lions executed their breakouts seamlessly, and maintained the majority of pressure throughout the opening 20 minutes.

After entering the second period trailing by a goal, the Nittany Lions took advantage of tired Lindenwood players to sustain pressure in the offensive zone, eventually resulting in Gough’s rebound goal.

Even after falling behind again in the game, the Nittany Lions outworked Lindenwood, especially behind the goal line and on the boards. This culminated in Wallin’s goal after beating a Lindenwood defender wide entering the zone.

If not for the two penalties, Penn State would have maintained its substantial offensive zone pressure in the first two periods, as it controlled the majority of the time of possession in both periods.

Bothun stands tall when needed

While she was not particularly busy over the first two periods, Bothun stayed sharp and did not let either of the power-play goals get to her.

She shut down two Lindenwood breakaways in the first period, and stayed sharp in the final minutes of the second when Penn State couldn’t clear the zone.

Less than seven minutes into the final period, Bothun again had to stand tall as the Nittany Lions were caught in a poor change, leaving a Lindenwood player all alone in front.

Bothun made the save, keeping the score tied at two.

Her save percentage of .920 doesn’t tell the whole story, as the Nittany Lions were often caught pinching in the offensive zone, resulting in several high quality chances for Lindenwood to add to their lead.

Penalty trouble finally costs the Nittany Lions

After not allowing a power-play goal in both games against Mercyhurst and in the first match against Lindenwood, the Lions’ Burt found the back of the net late in the first period on an extra-skater opportunity.

Captain Natalie Heising went to the box for tripping, leaving Penn State without one of its best leaders and penalty killers. Lindenwood took advantage and scored, taking its first lead of the series.

After Penn State netted the score at one apiece, the Nittany Lions went to the box again — halting their surge halfway through the second.

Wagner then converted a shot from the high slot, restoring the lead for Lindenwood.

Penalties are unavoidable, but both Lindenwood power plays resulted from offensive zone penalties on the blue and white, killing any offensive zone pressure the Nittany Lions would have had.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE