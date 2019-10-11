Finally back on home ice, Penn State picked up its first win of the season.

After giving up a combined 10 goals in their past two games, the Nittany Lions held Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute scoreless on the way to a 2-0 victory.

Junior Natalie Heising was able to get Penn State on the board early, scoring on a breakaway at 16:24 into the first. The goal was unassisted and Heising’s No.7 goal of the season.

The Nittany Lions warded off RPI in the first period and only allowed the Engineers two shots on goal compared to Penn State’s nine.

The second period started with a more defensive tone than the first. There were spurts of speed where either Penn State or RPI would attempt a play, but for the most part, both teams played much more conservatively.

Penn State continued to use a dump and chase offensive strategy against RPI.

As the period went on, The Nittany Lions picked up speed and dominated the second period while playing much of the period in their offensive zone.

Penn State allowed only two shots on net in the second period and attempted 13 shots on RPI freshman goaltender Ena Nystrom, yet the period remained scoreless.

The Nittany Lions applied constant pressure throughout the third and began to stretch the ice a bit more this period.

At 4:46 into the period, sophomore defender Rena Gangarosa received a penalty for body checking. Goaltender Chantal Burke then made a close save in order to keep RPI off the board during the powerplay.

Shortly after the powerplay senior forward Amanda McLeod knocked in a loose rebound, putting Penn State up 2-0.

The goal was initially waved off, but upon further review, the call was changed to a goal at 7:10 into the third period. This was McLeod’s first goal of the season.

Penn State puck control

Penn State had some problems handling the puck early in the first period, which caused a few turnovers that RPI sprung on.

As the game went on, the Nittany Lions were able to make their passes much more solid and fumbled less with the puck. Additionally, the team’s breakout became much more crisp as the game went on.

Solid defense

The Penn State defense did an excellent job and made the game much easier for Burke compared to last weekend’s series. The Nittany Lions only allowed nine shots on net.

The defensive linemen had key plays such as shutting down multiple odd-man rushes, picking up players in front of their own net and generating offense by making plays on the blue line to keep the puck in their offensive zone.

Cleaning up penalty box woes

Coach Kampersal stressed that RPI has trouble scoring, and that its most likely scoring opportunities would come on the powerplay.

The Nittany Lions were able to play a clean game and stay out of the box for a majority of the game.

Last weekend against Wisconsin, Penn State had four penalties in the first game, which played a factor in the lopsided score.

In the second game against Wisconsin, Penn State had only one penalty, the score of that game was significantly closer than that of Friday’s game.

By staying out of the box, Penn State was able to minimize scoring opportunities for RPI.