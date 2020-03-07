Penn State didn’t get the result it was looking for in the postseason, but one of its biggest stars shined bright.

Junior forward Natalie Heising was named to the CHA All-Tournament Team after an impressive weekend, the league announced Saturday.

Your 2020 CHA All-Tournament Team:F - Victoria Klimek (@CuseIce)F - Natalie Heising (@PennStateWHKY)F - Summer-Rae Dobson (@HurstWHockey)D - Sarah Lecavalier (@RMUWHockey)D - Jordan Mortlock (MU)G - Kennedy Blair (MU)**2020 CHA Tournament Most Outstanding Player — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) March 7, 2020

Heising scored three goals against RIT on Thursday, becoming the first Nittany Lion to record a postseason hat trick in team history.

Penn State was bounced in the second round by Mercyhurst on Friday and finished the season with a 13-15-8 overall record.