Women’s Hockey vs Mercyhurst, Heising (20) skating
Buy Now

Forward Natalie Heising (20) skates towards the puck during the women’s hockey game against Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Mercyhurst defeated Penn State 3-0.

 Samantha Wilson

Penn State didn’t get the result it was looking for in the postseason, but one of its biggest stars shined bright.

Junior forward Natalie Heising was named to the CHA All-Tournament Team after an impressive weekend, the league announced Saturday.

Heising scored three goals against RIT on Thursday, becoming the first Nittany Lion to record a postseason hat trick in team history.

Penn State was bounced in the second round by Mercyhurst on Friday and finished the season with a 13-15-8 overall record.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags