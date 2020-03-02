Penn State’s ability to finally get over the hump on Saturday is a sign of things to come for a program that hasn’t had much success.

The Nittany Lions defeated Mercyhurst 2-0 for the first time in three-and-a-half years in their last game of the 2020 regular season, just a few days before the CHA Tournament begins in Buffalo, New York.

Mercyhurst versus Penn State usually doesn’t end in the Nittany Lions’ favor — and it has never ended in coach Jeff Kampersal’s favor in his time with the program. On Saturday, though, the team was able to shut out the Lakers for the first time in program history.

Before Kampersal’s arrival prior to the 2017-18 season, Penn State was in shambles. The Nittany Lions were coming off a 21-loss season in which they only won two home games and won just one nonconference game.

Kampersal, though, has built the program from the ground up in his time at the helm. He led the team to the CHA Tournament semifinals in each of his first two seasons, losing to Robert Morris 7-2 in before first year a more respectable 2-1 loss in 2019.

And now Penn State has bragging rights over the one-seed in the CHA.

In a series that junior forward Natalie Heising describes as a “rivalry,” the Nittany Lions were able to set the tone against one of the most offensively potent teams in the northeast.

If you’ve been watching Penn State for a while, you’d know that’s rare.

Immediately after the win, smiles were everywhere outside the Nittany Lion locker room. To finally get the best of the team that has wreaked havoc on Penn State is an accomplishment that speaks to the fight of Kampersal’s team.

But this isn’t all Kampersal’s doing.

The seniors who have stuck with the program through thick and thin have instilled a tradition of resilience and perseverance in times of adversity.

As the Nittany Lions prepare for their last weekend of Penn State hockey, they should feel comfortable knowing the next generation of Nittany Lions is up for the task of winning.

While the Nittany Lions had their fair share of struggles in the regular season, there’s a real possibility that they could win their first CHA Tournament crown in program history. Kampersal and company have beaten every team in the CHA this season, with the exception of Robert Morris.

Even if Penn State’s gets prematurely knocked out of the conference tournament this season, the team is still on an upward trajectory for seasons to come.

Heising, who ranks second on the program’s all-time scoring leaderboard, still has one more season to play at Pegula Ice Arena. Junior goalie Chantal Burke, one of the top goalies in the NCAA this season, will begin her first full season as Penn State’s feature goalie.

Incoming freshmen Kiara Zanon and Lyndie Lobdell brought home the gold medal for Team USA in the World Juniors and will have an opportunity to continue their winning ways in Happy Valley.

As the 2019-20 season comes to a close, it's safe to say that Penn State is heading into the most fruitful years in program history.