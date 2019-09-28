A game removed from a late-game breakdown, it was Penn State that needed to rally from behind.

The Nittany Lions (0-0-2) relied on a Katie McMillan equalizer to tie Holy Cross (0-1-2) by a score of 1-1 in their second game of the season.

Penn State fell behind late in the second period with a goal from Holy Cross’ Carlie Magier.

The team, however, got back up to speed 18:47 into the third period with a power-play goal from senior Katie McMillan.

Neither team was able to score in the five-minute overtime period. The Nittany Lions had three shots on goal, while the Crusaders had only one.

Failure to capitalize on many shot attempts

In a matchup where goals were scarce, the final score can be attributed to Penn State’s inability to take advantage of numerous scoring opportunities.

Penn State took 28 more attempts than Holy Cross, with eight more shots on goal. However, both teams finished with just one goal.

Reliance on late-game theatrics

The outlook was bleak in the final period, with Penn State down late.

With just over a minute left to play in regulation, however, the Nittany Lions lucked out with a power-play goal.

The defense held out in overtime and escaped with a tie, a success in and of itself.

Early season kinks

While two ties to begin the season may be disappointing, a slow start to the season is to be expected.

In both of Penn State’s games against Holy Cross, the Nittany Lions dominated the stat sheet but failed to parlay that into victories.

Penn State spent four more minutes in the penalty box, another self-inflicted mistake.

The team also gave up a shorthanded goal to the Crusaders, an aspect that can easily be corrected in practice.

Penn State continues its road trip next week with a stop in Madison to face Wisconsin.