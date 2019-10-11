Penn State will play its first home game series this weekend against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a nonconference team.

Coach Jeff Kampersal said he’s looking for his team to “try to maintain a consistent, urgent effort and trying to get the puck in the back of the net,” this weekend.

The series provides an opportunity for the Nittany Lions to bounce back after getting shut out by No. 1 Wisconsin. With goalie Jenna Brenneman out, Penn State struggled to stop shots, resulting in two lopsided losses by scores of 7-0 on Friday and 3-0 on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions’ next opponent has had struggles of its own thus far in 2019.

RPI is currently 0-1-4 this season, whereas Penn State’s record is 0-2-2 after being swept by the Badgers.

Currently, RPI is No. 25 in the NCAA, three spots behind the Nittany Lions, who sit at No. 22.

Last season, RPI went 14-18-5 and lost 12 of its games on the road. The Engineers averaged 1.75 goals per game after scoring only 50 goals in 37 games last season and placed eighth in the ECAC.

“Watching RPI, it looks like they’re struggling to score goals,” Kampersal said.

While RPI is a low scoring team, Kampersal believes that taking penalties will create scoring opportunities for their opponent.

“If they’re going to chip away, it’d probably be on the power play,” Kampersal said. “So we need to have the same mentality [as last weekend] and not take any penalties.”

Penn State’s matchup this weekend against the Engineers will be the second time in school history the two teams play each other. Last season, the Nittany Lions traveled to Troy, New York, to face the Engineers in a two-game series that resulted in a 4-0 win for Penn State and a tie game in mid-November.

“It’s not easy to get pucks to goal [against RPI],” Kampersal said. “We’re going to have to hopefully activate our defense and get all five players involved in the offense.”

This time, Penn State will have the home advantage. The first game will be Friday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m, and the second game on Saturday at 1 p.m.

“Friday afternoon games always presents a little bit of an issue because of academic schedules, so it’ll be another good mental test. RPI is a solid team, they defend hard,” Kampersal said. “Regardless of who we play, we just have to show up and play urgent right away.”