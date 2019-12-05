Penn State has the opportunity to go into the winter break with momentum.

The Nittany Lions (4-8-4) will host RIT (4-8-2) this weekend in their only series of December.

Penn State is coming off of a strong tournament performance in the Windjammer Thanksgiving Classic this past weekend, and coach Jeff Kampersal hopes to capitalize on that momentum.

“If we can sustain what we had this past weekend, just in terms of momentum and flow and effort, then that would be great,” Kampersal said. “But we have to actually do it, so we’ll see.”

The Nittany Lions routed Vermont 4-0 and put up a respectable performance against No. 6 Clarkson, losing 3-1.

Even with some positive momentum on its side, Penn State knows that defeating RIT will be no small task.

“They just play feisty, they’re not an easy team to play against,” Kampersal said.

Along with being gritty, RIT also prides itself on being one of the hardest working teams of the CHA

“They really buy into the underdog role… they work their tails off,” Kampersal said.

Penn State’s four goals against Vermont last weekend was the team’s highest goal total since Oct. 18 against Providence when it also scored four in a shutout win.

RIT’s most recent outing resulted in a 2-0 loss for the Tigers against Colgate on Nov. 26. The team last won against Dartmouth on Nov. 15 by a score of 4-3.

RIT’s most dominant performance this season was in a non-conference matchup against Brown. The Tigers dominated throughout all three periods, resulting in a 6-0 win for RIT in its only shutout win of the season.

Penn State is 19-14-3 all-time against RIT and is currently on a two-game win streak against the Tigers.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, RIT has struggled away from home in the series. Penn State is 11-2-3 when hosting the Tigers.

The first game of the series begins on Friday at 6 p.m. and the second game begins on Saturday at 3 p.m.