It was a day of firsts for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions scored their first win this season in their first home game.

“It's definitely nice to get the first win under our belt for the season and we just want to keep going from there,” senior forward Amanda McLeod said.

The win provided validation for the work the put in since training camp opened.

“It was nice to get a win,” Kampersal said. “Our players have been working really hard since Labor Day.”

McLeod scored her first goal of the season at 7:10 into the third off a rebound. The goal was initially waved off, but after further review, the call was changed to a goal.

McLeod never lost faith, though.

“I knew it crossed the line, my hands were up,” McLeod said. “We were able to get a point shot from Jess [Adolfsson] and I went to the net for a rebound off the pad and put it in.”

Not only was this game special for McLeod because she scored her first goal of the season, but it is also her 21st birthday.

McLeod said that there is no other way she would have wanted to spend the day.

“It’s awesome being on a team, and coming to the rink every day and seeing their smiling faces, especially [if we’re] celebrating a big win,” McLeod said.

Another first for the night was freshman Julie Gough’s penalty for body checking.

“We had one offensive zone penalty that probably wasn’t necessary, but overall I think we did great, but if we could take away that one penalty tomorrow I think that’d be even better,” Kampersal said.

“One of our keys to success is to stay out of the box but in particular not take offensive zone penalties.”

Kampersal also noted that freshman Mallory Uihlein stood out in a great defensive effort.

“I thought all the defenders played well,” Kampersal said. “Collectively the group is great. Mallory had a couple of nice spin moves on the breakout and cuts to the back door. The pass [to Uihlein] wasn’t executed, but the idea was the right play.”

The last first of the afternoon was junior goaltender Chantal Burke’s shutout, which brought her save percentage up to .903 percent.

“It was her first career shutout, which was really big for her and for us,” McLeod said. “We’re all excited for her.”