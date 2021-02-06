It’ll be a quick turnaround for Penn State this week.

Coach Jeff Kampersal’s program, who just moved to 11-2-1 on the season after sweeping Robert Morris this weekend, will once again take the ice against RIT Tuesday and Wednesday at Pegula Ice Arena.

But first, it had to pick up a victory over Robert Morris Saturday.

The 4-2 win was secured by sophomore forward Julie Gough, junior forward Amy Dobson, freshman forward Olivia Wallin, and senior forward Natalie Heising, who all scored to come back from being down 1-0 to end the first period to the Colonials.

Freshman forward Kiara Zanon, junior defender Izzy Heminger, junior defender Jessica Adolfsson and freshman forward Jess Ciarrocchi all racked up points by having assists in today’s game.

“I’m a little speechless, I don’t think I’ve ever gone through speechless and exhausted,” Kampersal said. “I don’t think i’ve ever gone through a game quite like that.”

Kampersal mentioned that he told his team they have a tremendous amount of heart, and that’s one of the core values they have on their wall.

“To kill off that five-minute penalty which included a five on three, is just pretty heroic effort by all of them,” Kampersal said. “Josie Bothun played great, and we will take the two points and move on, but I’m proud of the group overall,” Kampersal said.

The Nittany Lions are now on the road to lock up an NCAA Tournament berth and the program’s first regular season CHA title. This would be the squad’s first NCAA Tournament since the 2014-15 season.

Due to coronavirus issues earlier in the season, the Nittany Lions had to postpone their games against RIT from Jan. 16-17 to this upcoming February 9-10, giving them only two days rest after their sweep of Robert Morris.

At this point, Kampersal mentioned that the team needs rest, and tomorrow is an off day for sure.

“I’m not sure if we will skate Monday or not, we most likely will skate for twenty to twenty-five minutes,” Kampersal said. “The team will get a good session in there and we will try to battle our best against RIT.”

Kampersal mentioned he hopes they can keep short shifts and manage the game that way, and now it’s all about hydrating, resting, and eating well for the next two days.

Wallin, who had Penn State’s third goal of the game, said she will be stretching out after practices and games to prepare for the upcoming series, and getting a good night's sleep and hydrating.

Heminger, who had an assist in today’s first goal to Gough, said the whole team is going to have to recover fast, and get a lot of sleep and water in.

The midweek matchups will both start at 5 p.m. and lead into a bye weekend for the blue and white before once again facing the Tigers on Feb. 19-20.