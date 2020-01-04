Penn State’s new found success to the start of 2020 came to an abrupt end after facing New Hampshire for the second time this weekend.

Heavy penalties proved to weigh Penn State down, as New Hampshire captured two power-play goals in a 2-1 victory and split the series at Pegula Ice Arena.

The Nittany Lions and Wildcats played an evenly matched first period. New Hampshire landed just a few more shots than Penn State, as they ended the period with 12 shots on net, compared to Penn State’s eight.

Despite the Wildcats being awarded two power play opportunities, the game remained scoreless after one period of gameplay.

An early power play opportunity for New Hampshire off of a penalty on sophomore Rene Gangarosa for cross-checking allowed the Wildcats to get the first goal of the game, making the score 1-0.

The Wildcats’ goal did not go unanswered though as less than two minutes later, freshman defender Mallory Uihlein scored, tying the game at 1-1.

New Hampshire scored its second goal of the game off of another power-play opportunity after freshman Julie Gough was charged for interference, making the score 2-1.

Face-offs

Controlling faceoffs was an apparent battle between the two teams in Saturday's game. After the first period, both teams had won 11 out of 22 face-offs.

New Hampshire took the lead in faceoffs won in the second period. The Wildcats came out of the second period with 15 faceoffs won and only seven lost.

By the end of the third, the Wildcats had pulled away with face offs. New Hampshire tallied five faceoffs won and four lost. The total after the game came to 31 faceoffs won out 53.

Trouble with penalties

Penn State surpassed its average four penalties per game against New Hampshire. The Nittany Lions took two penalties in the first period, one of which was called for too many players on the ice.

In the second period, Penn State took three penalties. Two of the penalties taken resulted in the Wildcat’s goals that period.

The Nittany Lions were able to hold themselves to only one penalty in the third. This penalty had no effect on the score of the game.

Uihlein’s year starts off right

After earning the team high for blocked shots in yesterday’s game, Uihlein capped of the weekend with her second goal of the season.

The goal came off of a Shea Nelson face-off victory and tied the game at one.