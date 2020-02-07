It wasn’t a very happy homecoming for Penn State in its first game at Pegula in four weeks.

The Nittany Lions (10-11-6) lost to Robert Morris (16-9-2) by a score of 3-1 on Friday night after being off last week.

The affair was Penn State’s first home since Jan. 11 after a three-week stretch in which the team was either on the road or idle.

Robert Morris got the scoring started with an early first-period goal from junior defender Emily Curlett 14:09 into the opening period.

The Colonials struck again with a second-period goal from freshman forward Maggy Burbidge.

Sophomore defender Izzy Heminger opened the Penn State scoring with a power-play goal midway through the third period. The goal was her fourth of the season.

Burbidge got back on the board with a late empty-netter to put the Colonials up 3-1.

The Nittany Lions found themselves on defense more often than on offense and spent a lot of time on their own side of the ice.

Below are some takeaways from the disappointing ending for Penn State.

Penn State outmatched offensively

The Nittany Lions couldn’t find many scoring opportunities while Robert Morris was able to find its offensive stride pretty easily.

The Colonials outshot the Nittany Lions 32-24 in shots on goal and controlled the tempo for most of the game.

Robert Morris was able to switch up the narrative, as Penn State has generally outshot opponents this season, averaging three more shots on goal per game.

Nittany Lions get shaken up

A few Nittany Lions hit the ice hard in the physical matchup between the gritty programs.

Sophomore defender Rene Gangarosa was the first Penn State player to experience discomfort, grimacing on her way to the bench in a stoppage of play. Gangarosa missed no playing time.

Junior forward Natalie Heising went down in the second period and stayed on the ice for around half a minute before making her way to the bench. Heising was given her stick back after talking to the team trainer.

Freshman forward Julie Gough hit the wall hard after being on the wrong end of a big hit and spent time on the ice. The hit led to a Robert Morris penalty and Gough returned a few minutes after the hit.

Chantal Burke has an off night

Junior goalie Chantal Burke’s play often dictates the final result for Penn State, and tonight was no different.

Burke allowed two goals on 29 saves, gaining a .935 save percentage.

Burke recently won her third CHA Goalie of the Month award for January and is near the top of the NCAA in season shutouts.

The second game of the series will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m.