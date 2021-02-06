It was a familiar outcome when Penn State and Robert Morris met for the fourth time this season Saturday.

Coach Jeff Kampersal’s squad swept Robert Morris for the second time this year, as the Nittany Lions survived a crucial third-period penalty kill and hung on for their 11th win of the year in a 4-2 victory.

For the third game in a row, the Nittany Lions fell behind early after a late first period strike from Colonials’ freshman Ellie Marcovsky gave Robert Morris the 1-0 edge.

Early on in the second, sophomore Julie Gough scored her fourth goal and tenth point of the year to tie the game at one apiece.

Gough’s tally would be the first of four in a goal-filled second period for both teams.

Junior Amy Dobson and freshman Olivia Wallin each found the back of the net for their fifth and eight goals, respectively.

On the other end of the ice, Anjelica Diffendal scored for Robert Morris to put the score at 3-2 Nittany Lions heading into the third period.

After hanging on during a hectic third period, senior captain Natalie Heising netted an empty net goal to give Penn State breathing room with a minute to play.

Freshman goaltender Josie Bothun made 36 saves, including 19 in the third period, as her team was heavily outshot.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Penn State's 11th win of the season.

Nittany Lions fail to generate accurate looks

Early in the first period, Penn State had a 17-12 lead in shot attempts, but trailed in shots on goal.

Many of the Nittany Lions’ shots had been blocked or missed the net, failing to test Kirk early in the game.

Especially in the second set of a back-to-back against a CHA rival in Robert Morris, the blue and white would have benefitted from testing Kirk early and often after starting slow in the first matchup.

While not directly leading to Robert Morris’s first strike of the game, Penn State’s missed attempts allowed the Colonials to easily transition from defense to offense, and late in the first, Colonial freshman Ellie Marcovsky beat Bothun to give Robert Morris their first lead.

Penn State would end the first period with 10 shots on 21 attempts, not testing Kirk with the high quality scoring chances that generated both goals in Friday’s win.

Defense contributing on both sides of the ice

While the blue and white have been bolstered by their depth scoring all year long, their defense manufactured crucial plays to boost their offense.

On the first goal, junior defender Rene Gangarosa kept the puck in the offensive zone and walked it across to fellow junior defender Izzy Heminger, who took advantage of Penn State’s netfront presence by shooting for a tip-in goal by Gough.

Having defensemen involved in the rush complicates the opponent's defensive structure, and when they can move the puck around smoothly in the offensive zone, often a high quality scoring chance will arise.

This came to fruition on Dobson’s goal, as Jessica Adolfsson forced a blue line turnover and joined the offensive attack, resulting in Dobson’s rebound score to give the Lions the lead.

On the back end, Gangarosa and her defensive counterparts blocked 18 shots and closed puck moving lanes, not allowing Robert Morris to create any of the high-danger chances they were able to in Friday’s contest.

Penn State’s defensive prowess culminated early in the third during a five-minute major, two minutes of which were spent on a five-on-three opportunity for the Colonials, where it was all hands on deck as Robert Morris threw everything it had at the blue and white.

But Bothun and her three defenders stood tall, making six saves and blocking three shots as the Nittany Lions weathered the storm.

Intensity's there, so are penalties

While penalty trouble has been a problem for the Nittany Lions, bringing the intensity each and every game has not.

Wallin, for example, finished her second period with a penalty, a goal, and three shots on goal, factoring into the scoresheet in every dimension she could.

While penalties are at times costly for the Nittany Lions, Kampersal’s team has to be wary of forgoing intensity in order to play at even strength.

Penn State, especially Wallin, exerts a physical presence on their opponents, oftentimes wearing them down and using their fatigue to create turnovers and score goals.

While Robert Morris did convert on a four-on-four attempt midway through the second after Wallin went to the box, the blue and white had to be pleased with how Wallin and the team responded, quickly establishing pressure again and restoring the Nittany Lions' lead.

