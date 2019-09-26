Penn State will encounter an unfamiliar foe for its regular-season opener.

The Nittany Lions will take on Holy Cross in a two-game series this weekend in the first-ever meeting of the two women’s hockey programs.

Penn State heads into the weekend with some momentum, as it shut out the Durham West Junior Lightning by a score of 4-0 in their lone scrimmage.

Penn State finished the exhibition with 51 shots on target: a factor that if they replicate, will almost assuredly provide success against Holy Cross.

Coming off of a 13-14-9 season, the Nittany Lions have consistently improved under Coach Jeff Kampersal. Since taking the reins in 2017, Kampersal has led the team to higher win totals in each season.

Holy Cross, of the Hockey East conference, won just a single game last year.

Kampersal, however, takes that with a grain of salt.

“We know Holy Cross is hardworking. They play through the middle of the rink out, so we’re going to have to be really crisp passing. I felt like in our game last week we did get better with that but it was sloppy for the first half,” Kampersal said.

As Kampersal mentioned, the team started out slow in the exhibition against Durham West. The team had 17 shots on target in the first period, but failed to score.

“I think if we can polish that up, move the puck and move our feet… then we can use that to our advantage,” Kampersal said.

In light of the streaky play against Durham West, Kampersal has tried to make practice adjustments to better prepare for game situations.

“We’re trying to adjust our practices and right off the bat play small games to get them competitive early,” Kampersal said.

With this change, Kampersal hopes to foster a sense of intensity and urgency in his players that can translate into three full periods of maximum effort.

“Hopefully throughout shortened practices we’re not out there for a long time but so when they’re out there, they’re out there really hard and they can get off,” Kampersal said.

The first game of the series will be played at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and will be followed by a rematch at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday. Both games will have live stats posted on the Penn State women’s hockey webpage.