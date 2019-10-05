After facing Wisconsin Friday and losing 7-0, Penn State looked for a better outcome in the second game of its two-game series at Wisconsin.

The score wasn’t quite as lopsided, but the Nittany Lions weren’t able to pick up their first win of the season, losing 3-0 to the Badgers to end their weekend in Madison.

Wisconsin forward Daryl Watts was able to knock in a goal off a rebound after Penn State goaltender Chantal Burke went into a full split to make the initial save - making the score 1-0 11:09 minutes into the game.

At 18:05 into the first, Penn State was awarded a power play, yet they were unsuccessful and failed to score.

Penn State was able to put 13 shots on Wisconsin goaltender Kristen Campbell in the first period, but none of which found the mark.

The second period was uneventful. Both teams had multiple scoring opportunities, yet no goals were scored by either team.

Penn State managed 6 shots on net, while Burke faced a whopping 20 shots.

Wisconsin started the third period with an early goal 54 seconds into the period by Caitlin Schneider.

Watts was quick to follow her teammates and scored 2:31 into the third, putting Penn State behind by three goals.

The Nittany Lions were awarded a power play after a checking penalty was called on Wisconsin at 17:13 into the third period, but they couldn’t convert.

Penn State had just three shots in the third period, 10 shy of Wisconsin’s total.

Penn State’s puck management caused turnovers

Wisconsin had possession of the puck for a majority of the game. Penn State played most of the game in their defensive end, which allowed Wisconsin to take 43 attempts.

Wisconsin's presence in Penn State’s defensive zone made it a hard-working game for the Penn State defense and goaltender Burke.

Consistent offensive pressure from Penn State

Penn State managed to apply consistent pressure to Wisconsin throughout the game, causing Wisconsin to fumble with the puck. This allowed Penn State to intercept faulty passes and allow them a few great scoring opportunities.

Penn State was able to take 22 shots on net by the end of the game, yet had no goals.

Chantal Burke starts to rebound

With Jenna Brenneman still out, Burke gave a commendable effort, warding off 30 shots after the second period.

In the third period, Burke faced 13 shots and allowed three goals, finishing the day with a save percentage of 93 percent.