After an impressive team showing at Robert Morris, a couple of Penn State players added individual accolades.

Junior defender Jessica Adolfsson earned the CHA Player of the Week title, while freshman forward Carrie Byrnes boasted the conference's Rookie of the Week award.

Two league sweeps helps players from @PennStateWHKY and @LU_Hockey earn CHA weekly honors.Congratulations to Jessica Adolfsson, Annika Asplundh, and Carrie Byrnes!https://t.co/vO91yPDQ09 — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) January 12, 2021

Adolfsson scored two goals and three points over the two games played this weekend, all while compiling the first multi-goal game of her career.

In her just the seventh and eighth games of her Nittany Lion career, Byrnes added three assists and a multi-point game of her own.

Penn State swept its away series at Robert Morris, the first CHA program to sweep the Colonials on the road since 2013.

