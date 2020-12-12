Penn State women’s hockey closed out its road series against Syracuse on Saturday after a tough game against the Orange.

The Nittany Lions moved to 4-0-1 on the season after losing to Syracuse 4-2 for their first loss of the season.

In the first period, the Nittany Lions started off with a slow momentum but with 8:37 left in the first period, freshman forward Olivia Wallin put the Nittany Lions on top 1-0.

Shortly after, Syracuse freshman forward Sarah Thompson scored to knot up the game 1-1 going into the second period.

During the second period, Wallin scored her second goal for the Nittany Lions, putting them up 2-1 in the second period.

Syracuse responded fast again as junior forward Abby Moloughney scored for the orange to knot the game up 2-2 going into the third period.

Senior forward Emma Polaski had the third goal of the game for Syracuse, putting the Orange in the lead for the remainder of the third period before they eventually clinched the win with an empty net goal.

Senior forward Victoria Klimek scored the empty net goal to secure Syracuse the win.

Olivia Wallin capitalizes

Wallin, an Oakville, Ontario native, has been a major new key to Penn State’s offense this year.

In the first period, Wallin had the first goal of the game. Wallin’s goal was assisted by freshman defender Lyndie Lobdell, and freshman forward Kiara Zanon.

Wallin also had an assist yesterday against the Orange to help the Nittany Lions defeat Syracuse in overtime 4-3.

Shortly after in the second period, Wallin scored again for the Nittany Lions. Wallin’s second goal was assisted again by Zanon and senior forward Natalie Heising.

Syracuse dominates in shots on goal

The Orange had 64 shots compared to the Nittany Lions' 47 shots.

The Orange had a total of 46 shots on goal, meanwhile the Nittany Lions trailed with 36 shots on goal.

Senior defender for the Orange Jessica DiGirolamo had a total of 13 shots, meanwhile with 10 shots on goal.

Polaski trailed behind DiGirolamo by having 8 shots, meanwhile with 6 shots on goal.

Polaski had the third goal of the game to put the Orange on top later in the third period.

Bothun continues to make saves

Freshman goalkeeper Josie Bothun is continuing to be a solid component for the Nittany Lions.

Bothun saved 42 shots Sunday against the Orange to keep the Nittany Lions alive during a close game.

Bothun has a total of 168 saves so far this season as she remains a key part of the Nittany Lions defense.