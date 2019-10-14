After a stout showing in goal this past weekend, Penn State's Chantal Burke has won a weekly award.

College Hockey America announced its weekly award winners on Monday, with the junior goaltender Burke winning the conference’s goaltender of the week honors after posting two consecutive shutouts.

Burke totaled 24 saves on the weekend as Penn State held RPI scoreless in both games.

Burke is the first Nittany Lion to be recognized by CHA this season.

Penn State travels to Providence, Rhode Island this weekend to face the Providence Friars on Friday and Saturday.