From the opening faceoff, Penn State was eager for a better offensive showing.

After being held scoreless the first two periods Saturday, the Nittany Lions scored three first period goals Sunday en route to a 4-1 win over Mercyhurst.

The victory further solidifies Penn State’s first place position in the CHA standings.

The Nittany Lions dominated from the start as freshman forward Kiara Zanon kicked off the scoring with her fifth goal of the season less than three minutes into the game.

Shortly after, freshman forward Olivia Wallin netted a goal to put the Nittany Lions up 2-0.

But the Lakers fought back and cut their deficit in half on a goal from freshman forward Chantal Ste-Croix.

Rene Gangarosa capped off the first period fireworks with her first goal of the season to put the Nittany Lions up 3-1 going into the second period.

After a scoreless second period and mostly quiet third period, freshman forward Jess Ciarrocchi scored for the Nittany Lions’ final goal of the game.

Freshman on leaderboard

With Zanon and Wallin scoring early in the game, they both netted their fifth goals of the season. Zanon is among the CHA’s best with eight assists.

Wallin currently has six points on the season and capitalized during the weekend series. She also scored in Saturday’s victory.

By scoring late in the third period, Ciarrocchi earned her first career goal for the Nittany Lions.

Nittany Lions’ defense stays strong

With Gangarosa and Adolfsson getting points today, the Nittany Lions defense is continuing to contribute offensively

The Nittany Lions have also let in less than twenty goals on the season. Freshman goalkeeper Josie Bothun was excellent again as she had 26 saves in Sunday’s game.

Bothun currently has a .963% save percentage.

Nittany Lions winning streak stays alive

With the victory over the Lakers, the Nittany Lions have won four games in a row. On the season, Penn State has won eight games while only dropping one.

The Nittany Lions also tied against Syracuse earlier in the season. Otherwise, Penn State has won a multitude of games and the team kept up its winning ways against the Lakers.

Penn State will look to continue its winning ways in next weekend’s series when the Nittany Lions take on the Lindenwood Lions.

