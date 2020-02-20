Penn State faced a less than desirable outcome in last weekend’s game against RIT, but coach Jeff Kampersal hopes to use this week to regroup with the team in order to show up ready to play in the oncoming games against Lindenwood this weekend.

“Last weekend we prepared well, but we weren’t prepared to play,” Kampersal said. “Hopefully we learned lessons from that weekend that will carry us over through Lindenwood and Mercyhurst then into the playoffs.”

Kampersal added that the Nittany Lions seemed to have lost their identity last weekend. Because of this, they stressed breaking down their own game this week and remembering what the team stands for, the habits they wish to enforce, and what they are striving for.

“I felt like RIT did a good job of playing to their identity,” Kampersal said. “They did the things that they were good at and we didn’t.”

Penn State currently holds 18-11-4 record all-time against Lindenwood. The last time the Nittany Lions lost to the Lions was in the 2017-18 season. The team’s tendency to win against Lindenwood however does not put Kampersal or anyone else on the team at ease for this weekend’s games.

“There's no days off,” Kampersal said in regards to facing off against any CHA team.

He added that Lindenwood’s playing tendencies are similar to that of Penn State’s, and because the team plays with a grudge towards the Nittany Lions, Kampersal believes that Penn State needs to bring its all this weekend to beat the Lions.

“They come to play,” Kampersal said. “They embrace an underdog mentality that we also want to possess. They stretch their wingers, so it stretches the game out a little more.”

Kampersal added that the Lions tend to play a fast pace game, but because of this, the Nittany Lions will not have to worry about its opponents trying any sneaky plays.

“They're good in transition,” Kampersal said. “ One of our weaknesses is taking penalties. We have to stop that because their power play is pretty decent.”

Penn State will travel to Lindenwood this weekend to play them in their new rink, Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, which also serves as the NHL St. Louis Blues’ practice facility.

The first game of the weekend begins Friday at 8:10 p.m. Saturday’s game will begin at 2 p.m.