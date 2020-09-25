After spending her previous three years as an assistant, Allison Coomey will spend the 2020-21 season as the women’s hockey team’s associate head coach.

Coomey was added to head coach Jeff Kampersal’s staff in 2017-18 in an assistant role.

Coomey said she is thankful for the opportunity provided by both Kampersal and assistant athletic director Michael Cross.

“I have been very fortunate to work alongside [Kampersal] the past three years,” Coomey told GoPSUSports. “The energy in this athletic department and the success of the teams here at Penn State is so contagious. I look forward to our continued growth as a program as we work to recruit and develop student-athletes who strive for success both on and off the ice.”

Coomey’s defensive units have been stellar under her watch through three years, conceding 2.04 goals per game over 108 games. In the 2019 season, Coomey won the American Hockey Association Women’s Hockey Assistant Coach of the Year award for her coaching success.

Prior to her arrival at Penn State, Coomey coached at Boston University and helped earn the Terriers six NCAA Tournament births in her nine years.

