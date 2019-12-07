Penn State dominated its sole series of December.

The Nittany Lions (6-8-4) beat RIT (4-10-2) by a score of 6-2 on Saturday, completing the series sweep.

Penn State outscored the Tigers 9-2 in the series and handled offensive duties for much of the two-game stretch.

After scoring quickly in the first, the Nittany Lions slowed down until the beginning of the third period.

Penn State also outshot RIT with 25 more shots on goal than the Tigers.

Coach Jeff Kampersal and company will now face a one-month break in action before taking on New Hampshire on Jan. 3.

Below are some takeaways from Penn State’s solid offensive performance.

A fast start

Penn State came out swinging in the first period, with a goal from Amanda McLeod just under four minutes in.

The goal was McLeod’s second of the season and the fifth of her career.

The Nittany Lions outshot the Tigers with 11 more shots on goal in the first, but finished the period tied up at 1-1 after a goal from RIT senior defender Taylor Baker.

Penn State catches the penalty plague

With physical play comes an abundance of penalties, and Penn State was on the wrong side of many of them.

The Nittany Lions finished with three more penalties than the Tigers and allowed a power play goal in the first period.

Sophomore defender Izzy Heminger picked up two penalties for the Nittany Lions in the first period, both being for tripping.

Penn State gave RIT numerous opportunities on the power play, but the prolonged winter break will allow the team to correct those disciplinary mistakes.

Nittany Lions perform in crunch-time

Tied at 1-1 going into the third period, Penn State opened the game with three quick goals in the opening five minutes of play.

The Nittany Lions scored five goals in total during the third period, giving RIT little hope to claw back.

Junior forward Natalie Heising scored two goals in the period, picking up her fifth and sixth goals of the season.