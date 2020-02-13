Julie Gough and Mikayla Lantto will never forget entering LaBahn Arena, seeing the crowds of people outside and eventually skating in front of a full arena.

Now that the two freshman have almost completed their first collegiate hockey season for Penn State, this series against Wisconsin is something they will never forget.

“Traveling to Wisconsin was my favorite,” Gough said. “I've never played in front of a full arena. When we went for our off ice warm up there were people lining up outside of the arena. They weren't cheering for our team, but it was still super cool to play in front of that many people.”

The first game the Nittany Lions played the Wisconsin Badgers raised its 2019 national championship banner. That event contributed to the turnout that weekend.

Lantto agreed that the size of the crowd was a major factor that made playing Wisconsin her favorite memory.

“Playing against Wisconsin, a team that everyone knows is the top team, was a really cool experience in just playing,” Lantto said.

She added that the series allowed her to see what her competition would be like for the rest of her college hockey career.

Before coming to Penn State, both Gough and Lantto were made aware that the league they were going into would be different than anywhere else they had ever played.

“My youth coaches told me, ‘It is going to be a lot stronger and a lot faster, you have to work hard all the time’ and I think that has been true throughout the entire season for me,” Lantto said.

Lantto’s hockey background is less typical than that of most female hockey players.

She believes that her youth hockey experience contributed to her success this season, as Lantto has two goals, one assist, and three points so far this season.

“I played boys’ hockey in Alaska my entire life until I was 15,” Lantto said. “I didn't really have a choice, there was no girls’ hockey in Alaska. I think it helped me a lot because it's a lot faster and a lot stronger and it makes you make quicker decisions with the puck.”

Lantto added that playing with the boys turned hockey into a whole different game in her eyes.

The structure of the Penn State’s team was one of the biggest changes for Gough.

“On my youth team, there were three lines and three sets of defensemen. Everyone had a spot and we rolled the lines,” Gough said. “But now coming to Penn State, we have scratches, we have four lines. There is a lot of competition everyday just doing what you can to make the most of your ice time. Even when we are practicing we are battling for a spot on the ice.”

She added that the battle continued off the ice for her to try to work hard and get herself to the skill level she wants it to be at.

After completing a majority of their first season, Gough and Lantto believe that it allowed them to learn more about themselves.

“For me it's been extremely eye opening and showed me more that I need to work on,” Gough said. “I’m super excited to have the facilities to make each day a great day to be successful.”

The season has not only taught Lantto more about herself as a hockey player, but as a person as well.

She added that the resources at Penn State would allow her to learn how to continue to grow.

When stepping away from all the facilities and resources that come with playing hockey for Penn State, the two said that inspiring young girls that follow the Penn State team is a reward of playing college hockey.

“There actually is a future for women's hockey and it's only getting better,” Gough said.

Lantto agreed with Gough, and added that more girls now have the potential to play professional women’s hockey.

“It's becoming more of a trend,” Lantto said. “There are more opportunities for girls to do these kinds of things and do what they want to.”

As for the two’s future at Penn State, Gough believes that it will top the experience they have had so far.

“I’m excited for the years to come,” Gough said. “Hopefully it will only keep getting better.”