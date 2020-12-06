Penn State women’s hockey closed up its home series against Syracuse on Sunday and a dominant third period performance needed to happen sooner.

The Nittany Lions improved to 3-0-1 on the season after leaving its match to Syracuse in a tie in overtime 2-2.

In the first two periods, Penn State struggled to find connection on the ice with success looking absent down the stretch.

Senior captain and forward Natalie Heising led the Nittany Lions with seven shots on goal, followed by junior forward Amy Dobson with six along with sophomore forward Julie Gough, but all were unable to hit the back of the net.

After a non-impressive performance from its power-play unit most of the game, Penn State found momentum and hammered in two successful goals early in the third, sending the game into a 3-on-3 overtime for just five minutes.

Penn State finds momentum in the final period

Penn State brought back its energy in the third period with Byrnes and junior forward Amy Dobson.

Byrnes, after poking in a rebound shot, gave Penn State its first goal of the afternoon, which was assisted by sophomore forward Julie Gough and junior forward Anna Promersberger.

Fueled off momentum, two minutes following the first goal for the Nittany Lions, Dobson tied the game for Penn State 2-2 with nine minutes left in the third period.

Dobson’s goal was assisted by freshman forward’s Jess Ciarrocchi and Connolly.

After being knotted up 2-2, ending the third period, the Nittany Lions and Orange moved onto 3-on-3 play for five minutes to end the game in a tie.

Freshman defender Lyndie Lobdell missed a breakaway and hit the post to try and give the Nittany Lions a chance to come on top, but fell short.

Syracuse capitalizes on power plays

Due to Penn State’s Olivia Wallin getting called for checking in the first period, senior defender Jessica Digirolamo for Syracuse was able to overcome her competition, scoring during Syracuse’s third power-play of the game.

The goal was called back by the referees for goalie interference on Penn State’s freshman goalkeeper Josie Bothun.

Syracuse’s senior forward Victoria Klimek scored the first two goals of the game for the Orange in the first period, drawing high-intensity as the game progressed.

Klimek’s first goal of the game was scored off a power-play after a penalty came from Penn State’s Jessica Adolfsson for cross-checking.

Josie Botun is a force in net

From the beginning of the game, Botun dominated her role in net with multiple saves despite a low scoring Penn State offense at first.

Botun stopped a total of 35 shots on goal, including breakaways, and two-on-ones throughout the entirety of the contest.

Botun immediately showed her skill by a solid performance in 3-on-3 overtime play by blocking a breakaway from Syracuse’s senior defender Jessica Digirolamo to start.

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native racked up a total of four goals scored on her this season in just four games.