Women's hockey vs. RPI, Burke (33)
Buy Now

Chantal Burke (33) looks toward the play during the women’s hockey game against RPI at the Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 12, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

One Penn State player was awarded by the CHA after an impressive weekend in goal.

Junior goaltender Chantal Burke won CHA Goalie of the Week after tallying 43 total saves in Penn State’s series sweep against Lindenwood.

Burke allowed only three goals in the series and her record now sits at 9-5-4 for the season.

Burke was most recently awarded Goalie of the Week on Dec 9 and was named CHA Goalie of the Month for December.

