One Penn State player was awarded by the CHA after an impressive weekend in goal.

Junior goaltender Chantal Burke won CHA Goalie of the Week after tallying 43 total saves in Penn State’s series sweep against Lindenwood.

Congratulations are in order for our latest set of Weekly Award winners: Michele Robillard, Chantal Burke, and Mae Batherson!

Burke allowed only three goals in the series and her record now sits at 9-5-4 for the season.

Burke was most recently awarded Goalie of the Week on Dec 9 and was named CHA Goalie of the Month for December.