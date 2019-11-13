For the first time in the 2019-20 season, someone not named Chantal Burke or Jenna Brenneman stepped between the pipes for Penn State.

At the end of October, Burke was absent from the lineup. And with Brenneman already dealing with injuries stemming from the Nittany Lions’ series against Wisconsin, that forced a new face into goal.

In their places was sophomore Cam Leonard.

“Cam did a great job stepping in there [against Boston University]. Chantal was just a coaching decision scratch made,” coach Jeff Kampersal said.

Leonard faced 30 shots in the first game against Boston. The Nittany Lions lost to the Terriers by a final of 5-2.

Penn State made its matchup against Boston even more challenging by taking five penalties throughout the game.

Despite the high amount of penalties, Leonard was given tremendous help from her defense throughout the game.

“The players played with a lot of heart and soul. In the second period we played really gritty, blocked shots, and got a lot of pucks to the net,” Kampersal said. “It was a good solid effort with everyone supporting each other, [but I’m] not happy with the outcome. It kind of is what it is, but I’m proud of the way that they played.”

Against the Terriers, Leonard saw 23 shots. She was able to stop 18 of them, putting her save percentage for Saturday’s game at 78 percent. Her two-game save percentages added up to 81 percent.

“Cam battled. I thought we hung her out to dry on certain goals. [We were] taking too many penalties, that wasn’t ideal for us,” Kampersal said. “There were other times where it was just inexperience. Like Chantal, when she played her first game in Wisconsin. It’s not that she was shell shocked, she was just a little off and I felt like at times Cam was like that.”

Both Penn State backup goaltenders were faced with difficult first game opponents. Chantal Burke’s start of the season was against Wisconsin, the No. 1 team in the nation. Leonard started her season off against No. 9 Boston.

The Nittany Lions can no longer look to starter Brenneman, who was injured early in the season and would need a medical redshirt in order to return next season.

“We’d like to have her back for next year — that’s a work in progress depending on what she wants to do. Hopefully she’ll be able to get a year of eligibility whether it’s here or elsewhere,” Kampersal said.

When Penn State traveled to Robert Morris to play the Colonials, it was Leonard again who stepped in net to play.

The Nittany Lions again lost 5-2 to Robert Morris, their first CHA opponent.

Leonard faced 31 shots in the first game, and 25 in the second game where the Nittany Lions lost 5-0.

After playing four games this season, Leonard’s stats stand at a 79 save percentage.

“Cam is a very good person, she works hard,” Kampersal said. “If you spoke to her she might be disappointed in the result of the second Robert Morris game, but the BU series we were a little disjointed; we didn’t play very well in front of her.”

Kampersal said a “combination of things” led to the breakdown in the second game against RMU.

“There were moments where I think she did well, then moments when we let her down as a team, then moments when she needed to make a couple of saves to help us out,” Kampersal said.

While both Leonard and Burke were thrown a tough hand to start this season, Burke made the most of her time in net.

In seven games, Burke had 168 saves and was scored on 14 times, putting her save percentage at 92 percent. In four games, Leonard allowed 19 goals.

Despite the performances from both goaltenders in game siutations, the starting job remains a question that has yet to be wholly answered.

“It was a competitive situation when Jenna went out, it brought those two to the forefront, and Chantal ran with it. Then she gave a little of it up, and Cam got her shot,” Kampersal said. “Now it’s back to square one, where they have to compete every day.”