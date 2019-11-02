Penn State fell behind early and couldn’t climb back from its deficit on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions (3-6-3) lost to Robert Morris (4-5-1) for the second time in two days by a score of 5-0.

Robert Morris sprinted out to a quick goal only 29 seconds into the affair. The momentum stayed with the Colonials for the entire game with five goals in the first two periods.

Freshman forward Rachel Weiss was a lone bright spot for Penn State, finishing the game with seven shots on goal on 14 total shots.

Below are a few takeaways from Penn State’s fourth straight loss.

Nittany Lions couldn’t forge a comeback

After falling behind by two early, Penn State couldn’t find a way to get back into the game.

Following the first intermission, the Nittany Lions fell further behind by allowing three goals in the second period alone.

Penn State failed to convert on the power-play, totaling four chances with zero goals while allowing two power-play goals from the Colonials.

Cam Leonard has a rough appearance

Redshirt sophomore Cam Leonard tallied 19 saves but allowed five goals.

Leonard has started four games for the Nittany Lions and has lost every appearance.

Leonard now has 90 saves with 22.5 saves per game. For Penn State to prosper, Leonard will need to continue that save production while upping her save percentage.

Penn State produces scoring opportunities

The Nittany Lions got the puck onto Robert Morris’ side of the rink numerous times but failed to capitalize.

The team finished with 19 more total shots than the Colonials, with five more shots on goal.

Penn State shooting 50+ shots has been a major theme this season, but it often fails to parlay that into victories.

The Nittany Lions will be off for the next two weeks before hosting Syracuse on Nov. 23.