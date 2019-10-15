Chantal Burke had to learn on the fly.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native played in just one game a season ago, but has now been thrust into the starting goaltender role early into her junior season.

Penn State (2-2-2) has been faced with plenty of adversity in the opening three weeks of the season and Burke, an inexperienced goaltender, has been tasked with defending the net for the foreseeable future.

Prior to her early-season starts against Wisconsin, Burke had only started one time for the Nittany Lions.

In that start last year against Mercyhurst, she made 24 saves and recorded a .828 save percentage.

Even before senior starting goaltender Jenna Brenneman went down with an injury in the team’s second game of the season, coach Jeff Kampersal was open to a competition between the two players.

“It’s a competition amongst goalies, no question. They battle every week,” Kampersal said.

Kampersal, however, stuck with Brenneman at the start of the season because of her experience.

“Jenna was on such a roll last year that it was hard to replace her and Chantal didn’t get a ton of experience, so she kind of gets thrown into that Wisconsin series and did a great job… We’re proud of her,” Kampersal said.

After Brenneman’s injury, Burke stepped into an intimidating situation against No. 1 Wisconsin (6-0-0).

“I think Chantal, she’s just gonna get experience,” Kampersal said. “Basically having one game last year and then getting thrown into the situation that she was thrown into, I thought she did a very admirable job.”

A weak showing in a 7-0 loss in the first game against Wisconsin left doubt as to if Burke was ready for the starting role, but a strong performance in the following game solidified her impact on the game.

Burke tallied a staggering 40 saves, her career high, in a 3-0 loss in the second matchup against Wisconsin, with half of them coming in the second period alone.

Kampersal believes that outing can be replicated throughout the season.

Burke now has 108 saves on the season and a .915 save percentage. Her save production is similar to Brenneman’s, who finished last season with a .927 save percentage.

“That second period [against Wisconsin], she was spectacular, so I think she’ll continue to learn and have many positive moments going forward,” Kampersal said.

Playing the top-ranked team in the country is no small task, especially on the road. Wisconsin’s LaBahn Arena was at capacity for both games, with 2,273 attendees each.

Along with the packed house, the Badgers hosted a banner-raising ceremony prior to Friday night’s game to celebrate an NCAA championship win.

For Burke, though, the pageantry had little effect other than some pregame butterflies.

“The first night was a little bit intimidating for everyone and got the nerves out but going into Saturday we all dialed in and came together as a team to focus on the task at hand,” Burke said.

Burke had a spectacular showing against a struggling Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (0-6-0) team, with two straight shutouts. To continue to do well, Burke knows that the team as a whole must be on the same page.

“Communication. We’ve always talked about how important that is and I think that’s also what we strived for this past weekend, which we can bring forward,” Burke said.

Individually, Burke has one particular focus heading into every game she plays in.

“For me, I just focus in on the puck, puck, puck,” Burke said.