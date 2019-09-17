The Penn State women’s hockey is coming off one of the best seasons ever in the program’s history.

After appearing in the CHA semifinals last season for the second yeat in the row, the team finished with a conference record of 6-9-5 and an overall record of 13-14-15.

In spite of that, Penn State has been predicted to finish fourth in the 2019-2020 version of the CHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Mercyhurst - 22 points (3 first place votes) Robert Morris - 20 points (1) Syracuse - 19 points (2) Penn State - 15 points RIT - 8 points Lindenwood - 6 points

Highlights from the previous season include the road wins against No. 5 Colgate and Boston University.

Student athletes Jenna Brenneman - senior goaltender, junior forward Natalie Heising, and sophomore defenseman Jesscia Adolfsson are three of the four best CHA all conference performers that will be returning for this season as well.

These factors give head coach Jeff Kampersal multiple pieces to build off of.

20 players will be returning from the 2018-2019 season. Four freshmen have been added to the roster as well.

Last season, the sophomore and junior class scored 65.8 percent of the team’s overall goals. The team also had one of the top defenses in the conference last season, with a 2.00 goals against average.