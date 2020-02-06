Penn State has a tough task ahead of it in its first series of February.

The Nittany Lions (10-10-6) are set to host Robert Morris (15-9-2) in a CHA conference tilt this weekend after being idle last week.

Penn State has found success in the new year, going 4-2-2 since the beginning of January. Prior to 2020, the Nittany Lions were 6-8-4 on the season.

Junior goalie Chantal Burke has been a shining star for the Nittany Lions, most recently winning her third CHA Goalie of the Month award this season for the month of January.

Burke picked up four wins in January and totaled 205 saves over an eight-game stretch in the first month of 2020.

To defeat the Colonials, Penn State has a point of emphasis on the ice — be disciplined.

“We need to take no penalties and stay out of the box,” coach Jeff Kampersal said.

Penn State is averaging 3.9 penalties per game and has allowed 20 power play goals from opponents in 26 games played.

Another key aspect of the game will be puck movement. Penn State has tallied just 78 assists on the season, while allowing opponents to earn 102 assists.

Heading into their first home game in three weeks, the Nittany Lions expect a true home advantage through an infusion of fan excitement from other Penn State athletic programs.

“Other sports having success, like men’s basketball, is generating excitement anyways. Hopefully that can spill into Pegula,” Kampersal said.

The first game of the series will begin on Friday at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the second game on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The second game of the series will likely draw a larger crowd, with the first 250 students to arrive receiving a free t-shirt and a free post-game skate.

The Colonials have been a traditionally tough opponent for Penn State, as the Nittany Lions are 4-22-6 all-time against the in-state foe.

With Penn State consistently struggling against Robert Morris, Kampersal has found only one victory in 16 appearances against the Colonials.

Kampersal had some simple advice for his team to defeat the powerhouse in Robert Morris.

“We need to do better and try to knock them off,” Kampersal said.