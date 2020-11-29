In Penn State's season opener against Lindenwood Sunday, a few new, key freshmen were more than just thrown into the lineup for the Nittany Lions.

They were integral to the Nittany Lions' 3-0 shutout victory.

The first goal of the game for coach Jeff Kampersal's squad came in the first period from freshman forward Carrie Brynes, an Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native who showed what the future could hold for the young forward.

Byrnes' goal was also assisted by two other freshmen on the team, forward Jess Ciarrocchi and forward Maeve Connolly.

“I was just so excited to play and when I got the goal I think a lot of the freshmen were out there, so that was really fun,” Byrnes said.

In Byrnes’ first collegiate game she finished with five shots on goal, including the one that found the back of the net.

“At first I was really nervous, and then when I got my first shift under my belt, I was just communicating with my linemates, who made it easier,” Byrnes said.

Byrnes had confidence in the contribution she had in the Nittany Lions’ first game of the season, but improving her game is a top priority, which begins in Penn State’s rematch against Lindenwood on Monday.

“I want to improve on my speed, using my speed,” Byrnes said. “I’m a really fast player so I think just improving my speed to get in the zone.”

Freshman goalkeeper Josie Bothun also played an important role as she recorded a 23-save shutout in her first career start for the Nittany Lions.

“For me, it was definitely emotional because I missed having that game feeling so much, it didn’t even hit me until this morning that I was playing a hockey game,” Bothun said.

The Nittany Lions had 41 shots on goal, six assists, and three goals against Lindenwood to finish the game.

Bothun explained how even though it was the team’s first game of the season, she hopes tomorrow the team "calms down," and looks at the ice more calmly so the team can finish more shots.

“Everyone did great today for the first day back so I’m really proud of our entire team,” Bothun said.

Kampersal was not only pleased with the way the Nittany Lions performed offensively, but how the puck was moved on defense as well.

“We had four defenders back there that controlled the game, and when that happens it’s good for us," Kampersal said. “It was a great team effort but a couple individuals ones as well where as Josie Bothun played her first career game with a shutout, she made some big saves with some key moments in the second period.”

Kampersal recognized his team’s effort, along with the leadership of the freshmen to pay off rather quickly.

“We were really happy to have the opportunity to play hockey again,” Kampersal said. “Everyone worked hard, and the players worked really hard to get to this point so they could have the opportunity to play.”

Kampersal explained how the Penn State program is excited for what awaits this freshman class.

"All the freshmen bring a lot of enthusiasm and energy, they are hockey players, they spend a lot of time at the rink trying to improve their skill and they love to play," Kampersal said.

