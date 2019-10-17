There’s something special about defensive pairing comprised of junior Morgan Rolph and senior Katie Rydland, and coach Jeff Kampersal knows it.

“The coaches [and I] were talking about this energy that they do have, and why it exists,” Kampersal said. “I actually think with the pairs, all three of them, have some sort of specialness to them — but in particular, Morgan and Katie communicate well.”

Kampersal went on to say that this defensive pairing has an understanding of each other’s games that help them to know and play to their strengths.

Rydland and Rolph agree that they know each other’s game very well, but they credit their familiarity with each other’s’ game to their strong friendship.

“Off the ice we’ve had a really good friendship for the past three years. We’re always joking, ‘One day we’re going to get to play together,’ and this year we got put together,” Rydland said. “We’re really honest with each other. We help each other out when we need the help, but I think the biggest thing is that we build each other up.”

Because of their friendship, the two are able to identify each other’s strengths, communicate well, and know where the other is on the ice at all times.

“We’re both very strong defensive defenseman,” Rolph said. “Even though we have some weakness with our games, we counterbalance each other.”

Rolph said that the defensive unit as a whole creates great offensive ability.

Her statement was proven true last weekend, as sophomore defender Izzy Heminger scored two of the three goals in the second game against RPI.

So far this season, Rolph and Rydland have had fair statistics. Both players have appeared in all six games this season, and neither has taken any penalties. Rolph has attempted eight shots on net, and Rydland has attempted one.

Rolph however, in her three years playing for Penn State, has yet to score a goal.

“As a defensive defenseman, the assists are more important to me,” Rolph said, “but maybe I’ll get an assist this weekend.”

Rydland, however, expects a bit more.

“Rolph’s goal is coming. I can feel it,” Rydland said.

Last weekend, Penn State played solid defense against RPI. The Engineers remained scoreless last weekend and had only 24 shots in two games.

So, how do players like Rolph and Rydland prepare to play knockout defense?

“Kate drinks a gallon of coffee,” Rolph said.

“Yeah, I’m a big coffee girl. I always need a Starbucks coffee before a game,” Rydland said. “We go to the Starbucks downtown, it’s awesome. They always know we have a game and tell us, ‘Good luck guys.’”

For Rolph, her pregame preparation involves less caffeinating.

“I’m really loose before games. I like to joke around and dance. I know some people might think that’d be crazy, but in my mind you have to be loose in order to play well,” Rolph said.