A combination of experience and young talent has Penn State sporting a defense that will likely make scoring a tough task for opposing teams.

After losing two key defenders in Olivia Villani and Kate Rydland, both of whom skated in over 100 games, the Nittany Lions will look for new defenders to take their place on the ice.

Coach Jeff Kampersal’s leading candidate to replace the two defenders and captain the defense may look to be junior Jessica Adolfsson, due to her abundance of talent and potential.

This talent and potential allowed her to finish second on the team in blocked shots with 57, and play in 35 games while scoring 12 points on seven assists her freshman year.

The Sweden native was named to the CHA All-Rookie Team and was voted the CHA Rookie of the Week during the 2018-19 regular season for her efforts on the ice.

That same season she played for Team Sweden in the IIHF World Championship in Finland, marking the first time a Penn State athlete had been named a part of a women’s senior national team at the international level.

Penn State expected big things from the defender in her sophomore season last year, made evident by Kampersal naming her an alternate captain on the team.

Her season was unfortunately cut short after only 12 games due to a season-ending injury, which meant Adolfsson would be without the opportunity to lead her team to success.

Another Nittany Lion one could expect to fill a leadership position on Penn State’s defense in 2020 is junior captain Rene Gangarosa.

Gangarosa was a force on defense in both her freshman and sophomore seasons in Happy Valley and has been as durable as they come, as she has failed to miss a single game.

In her freshman season she set a single-season record with a +8 rating while managing to finish fourth on the team in blocked shots with 42.

Last season she took a huge step forward as she led the team in blocked shots with 73, and now ranks fifth in program history among defenders with 24 points.

Senior Morgan Rolph and sophomore Mallory Uihlein come as no surprise to be added to the list of potential valuable leaders.

Rolph had a promising junior season that saw her finish third on the team in blocked shots with 50 while appearing in 35 games for the Nittany Lions.

Uihlein became just the fourth Nittany Lion in program history to record three assists in a single game and in her first season she managed to compete in all 36 games.

This led to her being named to the CHA All-Rookie Team and the Windjammer Thanksgiving Classic All-Tournament Team.

Junior Izzy Heminger will stand as another solid defensive opportunity the Nittany Lions could turn to, especially after the sophomore season she completed.

During her sophomore season, she finished eighth in the CHA with 11 power play points helping her be named to the All-CHA Second Team while ranked fourth among defenders in program history with 29 points.

Versatility is an aspect of the game that could benefit Kampersal this season when managing his player’s time on the ice.

Amy Dobson is a Nittany Lion who can certainly help in this department.

She skated in 30 games for Penn State last season appearing as both a defender and forward, where she added 35 blocked shots to her name as well.

Lyndie Lobdell is the only freshman defender on the roster, but she comes to Happy Valley with an impressive resume.

Lobdell played a large part in Team USA’s gold medal run at the 2020 IIHF U18 Junior Championships, scoring the game winning goal in the semi-final round against Russia.

She was a part of the Chicago Mission team that won the 2018 USA Hockey Tier 1 National Championship.

In both 2018 and 2019, the incoming freshman skater was named to the Illinois all-state team and participated in the all-state games both years. Her outstanding performance in 2019 earned her the Illinois high school hockey MVP award.

With an abundance of skill and potential, the Nittany Lions’ defense could be a problem for opposing teams across the sport next season, but it will rely heavily on what these players will have to offer.

