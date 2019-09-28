A third-period breakdown saw Penn State’s lead vanish in its first game of the season.

In the first of a two-game series in Massachusetts, the Nittany Lions tied Holy Cross by a score of 3-3.

The game opened with a quick goal in the first period scored by freshman Julie Gough.

Holy Cross quickly responded, scoring three minutes after Penn State’s initial goal. At the eight-minute marker of the period, junior Natalie Heising scored a goal assisted by junior Shea Nelson.

The second period of the game was quiet until the final minute when Nelson scored a goal while on a power play. The assist was awarded to senior forward Brooke Madsen and sophomore defender Izzy Heminger, making the score at the end of the second 3-1.

The third period saw the Crusaders nullify the Nittany Lions’ lead.

Four minutes into the third, Holy Cross retaliated with a power-play goal from Katie MacQuaig. minutes later they scored again to force overtime.

Neither team was able to pull away in the overtime period. Penn State got just two shots off and was unable to find the back of the net.

Julie Gough scores her first collegiate goal

The freshman forward from New Castle, Ontario, Canada made her presence felt in her first collegiate game.

Gough opened the game with a quick unassisted goal at 1:49 in the first period.

She was the lone freshman to find the back of the net for the Nittany Lions.

Costly penalties

Two of the goals scored on Penn State were off of power-play goals.

The Nittany Lions will look to strengthen their penalty kill before next weekend when they play Wisconsin, the defending national champions

A tilted stat sheet

Penn State out-shot Holy Cross 65-34. However, of those shots, 43 were on net, making the teams overall shots on net percentage 66 percent.

Additionally, the ratio of faceoffs won between Penn State and Holy Cross 38-18. The stat sheet favored Penn State, yet the game ended in a tie.

While Penn State has come into the season strong, they still have room to improve.