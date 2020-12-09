Women’s Hockey vs Mercyhurst, Heising (20) skating
Forward Natalie Heising (20) skates towards the puck during the women’s hockey game against Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Mercyhurst defeated Penn State 3-0.

Penn State women’s hockey players have received individual awards for their performances in the season’s opening weeks.

Senior Natalie Heising and freshman Josie Bothun were awarded College Hockey America November honors, with Heising named Player of the Month and Bothun named Goalie of the Month. 

Heising netted four points through her first two games of the season, including the 81st of her career as a Nittany Lion, moving her to third on the all-time scoring list.

She also netted her 50th career goal in a match against Lindenwood to become only the second Nittany Lion in program history to reach the mark.

In net, Bothun allowed just one goal in two games in the first two matches of the season, stopping a total of 44 out of 45 saves.

Bothun’s play early this year has resulted in the longest unbeaten streak to start a career for Penn State. On the year, she has a .098 goals allowed average, and a .967 save percentage.

Earlier this week, freshman Kiara Zanon was awarded College Hockey America Rookie of the Week as she tied the CHA lead in points with three in three games. 

