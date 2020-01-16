Jeff Kampersal had a decision to make prior to Penn State’s season opening game against perennial powerhouse Wisconsin — Who was going to start in between the pipes?

Kampersal gave the nob to Chantal Burke and now four months, 16 starts and 17 games later, Burke is now the sixth ranked goaltender in the nation.

Now, looking back on that fateful game against Wisconsin, Kampersal said he could not imagine that Burke would be so successful just a short time later.

“For her to go in and do as well as she has, I’m surprised by her numbers and shutouts and things like that,” Kampersal said.

Burke’s work ethic and ready-on-a-dime mentality, however, came as no surprise to him.

Now Burke is in the position where she has gained control over the net, and according to Kampersal, if somebody is rolling in net, he will continue to give them the net to roll.

After playing one series and being shoved into the role of Penn State’s newest starting goaltender, Burke’s save percentage stood at .894. Burke’s save average is now a comfortable .937, among the top ten in the nation.

In the last eight games Burke has played, she has rung in six wins. Of the 17 games she has played, Burke has won nine games.

On top of her wins and national records, Burke has achieved CHA conference titles such as Goaltender of the Week three times this season.

“I was able to gain confidence in myself because the past couple of years I didn’t have the opportunity to gain experience. But now, since Wisconsin, I’ve built my confidence up to a point where I can maintain and be consistent,” Burke said.

But success does not come easy. As Burke went from never seeing the ice to playing every game where she often faces upwards of 30 shots, she learned that technicalities in her form such as depth in the crease and puck tracking were holding her back from excelling even more in her game despite her newfound success.

Burke’s spike in playing time has also spiked her self confidence. Yet when it comes to game time, the national rankings, stats and all the glory don’t matter.

“It’s about letting it all go for the time being with each game. Preparation stays the same. Getting in my mindset where I’m focused and I take [the game] in five minute increments,” Burke said.

Tied for most shutouts in the nation with five, Burke has clocked in 991:37 minutes in net. While her stretch in net has been long and potentially exhausting, the Penn State coaching staff has been in awe with her performance.

“She’s done a really good job with the opportunity that was provided to her. She stepped up and has played well and has kept us in the games she has been there,” Kampersal said. “To set the shutout record in that short amount of time is pretty cool.”