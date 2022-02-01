The CHA featured just two series this weekend, but those series had major tournament implications with a shakeup in the standings.

The RIT Tigers didn’t play this past weekend, and they will take the ice next on the road against Mercyhurst on Feb. 4.

Here’s a recap of how the weekend fared for the top-four teams in the conference.

Penn State sweeps Mercyhurst

Penn State came into the weekend third in the conference and had one goal in mind: sweeping the top-ranked Mercyhurst Lakers.

Friday’s contest featured a highly contested battle with the first goal of the game coming 44 seconds into the third period. It was freshman defender Sydney Pedersen who gave Mercyhurst the one-goal advantage.

The Lakers held their one-goal lead late into the period when Penn State coach Jeff Kampersal had to empty his net in favor of getting an extra skater on the ice.

Kampersal’s decision paid off in a big way when fifth-year senior Natalie Heising scored the game-tying goal with under two minutes left in regulation.

In overtime, it was Heising again who came up clutch for the Nittany Lions, firing a shot past junior goalie Ena Nystrøm for the game-winning goal just 16 seconds into overtime.

In Game 2 of the series, it was a much different story with the blue and white coming out attacking in the opening minutes of the game, and junior defender Mallory Uihlein scored 12 minutes into the period.

Uihlein found twine for a second time midway through the second period, and just one minute later, senior forward Amy Dobson scored her first goal of the season, extending the lead to three.

The Lakers cut the deficit to two midway through the third period, but their efforts weren’t enough, as Penn State captured the 3-1 victory.

The blue and white came away with a massive sweep and is currently tied for first in the conference with Syracuse, as both teams hold a .750 points percentage

Syracuse reaches 200

Syracuse started its women’s hockey program in the 2008-09 campaign, and on Saturday, it eclipsed 200 wins.

The win also marked coach Paul Flanagan’s 200th victory.

The Orange, just like the Nittany Lions, swept their weekend opponent in the Lindenwood Lions.

On Friday, Syracuse came away with a dominant 6-1 victory.

The offensive was driven by freshman forward Madison Primeau and graduate student forward Victoria Klimek, who both had a pair of goals.

Senior forward Abby Moloughney had a goal and two assists and now sits at just one career point away from reaching the century mark.

The second contest featured a much closer affair with the Orange taking down the Lions 4-3.

Klimek continued her excellent series, tallying an assist and scoring the go-ahead goal late in the third period.

Lindenwood broke the 1-1 tie early in the third period, but Syracuse rallied back and scored three goals while only surrendering one to take home the win.

Heising enters the record books

Heising has enjoyed an illustrious career, and this past weekend, she reached another milestone.

In the Nittany Lions 2-1 victory over Mercyhurst on Friday, Heising scored two goals, which broke the program record for points in a single season.

The Wayzata, Minnesota, native now has 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points, eclipsing Laura Bowman’s record of 32 points in the 2016-17 campaign.

In Saturday’s 3-1 victory, Heising recorded an assist that extended her point streak to six games, and in that span, she has recorded six goals and four assists.

The assist also marked her 131st career point, which moved her into sole possession of 16th place on the CHA all-time scoring list.

The blue and white’s captain is also just two goals away from setting the program’s record for goals in a season — a record she set in her freshman season scoring 19 goals.

DiGirolamo sets program record

Heising wasn't the only player to break a program record this weekend.

Syracuse graduate student defender Jessica DiGirolamo became the school’s all-time leader in career assists by a defenseman after tallying two assists in Friday’s blowout victory.

DiGirolamo now ranks fourth in CHA’s career defenseman assists list with 59 assists.

The Mississauga, Ontario, native passed Nicole Renault, who previously held the record of 58 assists.

