After starting the season 0-3-1, Penn State bounced back in a big way this past weekend, sweeping the Holy Cross Crusaders.

After its sweep, the Nittany Lions now sit at 2-3-1, which seats them in second place in the CHA standings before conference play has even started.

Here’s a look at how the other teams in the conference have started their seasons.

Mercyhurst’s strong start

The Mercyhurst Lakers have gotten off to an extremely strong start this season, going 5-2-0 through their first seven games.

Leading the charge offensively for the Lakers has been freshman forward Vanessa Upson who has racked up 10 points in seven games.

In Mercyhurst’s last series against Franklin Pierce, Upson scored two goals and tacked on three assists for five points in the Lakers 9-1 victory.

Graduate student forward Kristy Pidgeon has formed great chemistry with Upson. Pidgeon has five goals and two assists for seven points, which places her second on the team.

The Lakers’ two losses this season have come at the hands of then-No. 4 Colgate, as the Raiders outscored Mercyhurst 9-4 in the two-game series.

Mercyhurst has two more nonconference series against Union College and Cornell before it opens conference play with Penn State.

Penn State steps up

Penn State started its season off slow, but it looks like the reigning CHA champions might be starting to find their groove.

The Nittany Lions had several offensive woes in their first four games, finding the back of the net just four times against St. Lawrence and then-No. 7 Boston College combined.

The blue and white has struggled mightily on the power play, as well, converting on just 11% of man-advantage opportunities going 3-27.

Penn State has had a problem staying out of the penalty box, as the Nittany Lions have committed 21 penalties through six games.

Despite committing so many penalties, the penalty kill has been great — allowing just two goals on the season.

Another bright spot for the blue and white has been the play of fifth-year forward Natalie Heising and sophomore forward Kiara Zanon.

Heising leads the team with four goals and one assist, while Zanon is tied for the team lead with Heising on five points, as the sophomore has two goals and three assists.

The Nittany Lions have one more nonconference series against Brown before they open conference play against Mercyhurst.

Syracuse struggles

Syracuse finds itself in third place after a 1-2-2 start to the season.

The Orange got their first win in their last game as they took down Union College 5-0.

Syracuse had five different players on its lineup make goalscoring contributions in the Orange’s victory on Tuesday.

Syracuse has been in a multitude of competitive games to open the season, as it went into overtime in three of its first five games.

Just like Penn State, Syracuse also tied St. Lawrence 2-2, and the other tie for the Orange came against Clarkson.

The Orange begins conference play against Lindenwood after it finishes this weekend’s series against No. 3 Colgate.

Lindenwood still winless

Lindenwood has struggled mightily this year and is still searching for its first win on the new campaign.

The Lady Lions opened the season playing the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers, and it did not go well, as they were outscored 18-1 in the two-game series.

Lindenwood came close to getting its first win in its last matchup against Minnesota State, but it ultimately lost 7-6.

One bright spot for Lindenwood has been the play of graduate student forward Valerie Caldwell, as she has tallied five points in six games.

The black and gold does not play this week, and its next game will be its first conference game as the Lady Lions take on Syracuse.

RIT looking for turnaround

Similar to Lindenwood, RIT is still eyeing its first victory of the year.

RIT finds itself at the bottom of the CHA after an 0-7 start.

The Tigers have not played much competitive hockey this season, which includes a series against then-No. 6 Colgate where they were outscored 21-1 across two games.

Freshman goalie Sarah Coe took home CHA Rookie of the Week, after she made 79 saves in two games against UConn.

RIT has two more series against St. Lawrence and St. Thomas before it starts conference play in November against Syracuse.

