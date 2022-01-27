The CHA has reached the halfway point of its season, and the reigning champion Penn State currently sits in third place.

The Nittany Lions have a 12-8-3 record and are 5-2-1 in conference play. They are set to take on first-place Mercyhurst in a two-game series starting Friday at Pegula Ice Arena.

With the recent cancellation of Penn State’s series against Lindenwood, the CHA will now base its final standings and playoff seeds using the percentage of points won in each series, a measure approved for use earlier in the season.

Here’s a look at the biggest storylines around the conference.

Natalie Heising, Kiara Zanon lead the pack

While Penn State hasn’t had the success it had last season, finishing with a 16-3-2 record, it does have the top-two leading point earners in the conference.

Fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising is having an excellent campaign, tallying 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points, which leads the CHA. Sophomore forward Kiara Zanon has nine goals and a CHA-leading 20 assists for 29 points.

Heising has been on a tear in her last four contests for the blue and white. The Wayzata, Minnesota, native has registered four goals and three assists for seven points in those games.

Earlier this season, Zanon became the fastest player in Nittany Lion history to reach 50 career points, taking her just 39 games. She has also won two CHA Forward of the Week awards this season.

Vanessa Upson top freshman scorer

Mercyhurst sits atop the conference, and a large reason for this has been the play of freshman forward Vanessa Upson.

In her first collegiate season, Upson is tied with Heising for first in the conference goals with 16 and ranks third in points with 28.

The Stoney Creek, Ontario, native had a five-point point performance, registering two goals and three assists against Franklin Pierce back in October, and in her last three games, she has four goals and two assists.

Upson is a three-time CHA Rookie of the Week award winner and has also won CHA Forward of the Week twice.

Josie Bothun having a dominant season

After a record-breaking freshman season that saw Josie Bothun become Penn State’s first-ever USCHO.com National Rookie of the Year, she has continued that level of play in her sophomore year.

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native has started all 23 games for the blue and white, has a 12-8-3 record with a 1.93 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

She has also tallied six shutouts this campaign, which leaves her just one shy of Penn State’s single-season record of seven.

Bothun was recently added to the watch list for National Goalie of the Year — an award where last season, she was a top-three finalist for.

The recognition for her outstanding play this season doesn’t stop there.

The sophomore is a five-time CHA Goaltender of the Week, two-time conference Goaltender of the Month and National Co-Goaltender of the Month for December.

Syracuse enjoying a bounce-back season

After finishing fourth in the CHA last season with an 8-6-1 record, Syracuse finds itself second in the conference with a 7-3-0 record and a 9-9-5 record overall to this point in the current campaign.

The leading scorer for the Orange on the 2021-22 campaign is senior forward Abby Moloughney, who captured her second CHA Forward of the Week award last weekend for her four-point performance in their sweep over RIT.

Another reason for the Orange’s turnaround has been the play of senior goalie Arielle DeSmet.

DeSmet has an 8-6-4 record, and she tallied her second shutout of the season last Friday in the victory over RIT.

Her efforts led her to taking home the CHA Goalie of the Week — her fourth this season.

Syracuse takes on Lindenwood in a two-game series starting Friday.

Lindenwood, RIT still struggling

Lindenwood finds itself 3-5 in conference play and has a 5-17 overall record. The Lions will look to snap their four-game losing streak this weekend when they take on Syracuse.

As for RIT, the Tigers are 0-9-1 in CHA play and 0-23-2 overall. However, they will look to build momentum off their 2-2 tie against Penn State on Jan. 15.

