Penn State’s success this year, while unprecedented, is not altogether unique.

For the first time in program history, the Nittany Lions cracked the top-10 in the USCHO rankings and have since been ranked at the No. 8 spot for the past few weeks.

And for the first time in program history, the blue and white has gone undefeated at Pegula Ice Arena, its home rink.

Bolstered by young talent in freshmen Kiara Zanon and Olivia Wallin, the Nittany Lions have relied on their youth in their fast-strike offensive system.

On the back end, Penn State is anchored by experienced leaders like Izzy Heminger, Jessica Adolfsson and Rene Gangarosa, all juniors who have improved over the course of the season to add crucial shot blocks and stretch passes to win games for the Nittany Lions.

Throw in senior captain Natalie Heising — who plays alongside Zanon on the first line and is second on the team in points — and the blue and white is on the cusp of securing its first regular season CHA title.

But while this season has proven remarkable for Penn State given its recent history as a Division I program, there exists similarities to another program, one that won big on a national level in 2018: the Clarkson Golden Knights.

That Golden Knights team that won the national championship was headlined by veteran Loren Gabel, who led her squad in points while centering the first line of two younger forwards, Elizabeth Giguere and Micheala Pejzlova, who finished second and third in scoring, respectively.

Penn State’s unofficial first line of Zanon, Heising and sophomore Julie Gough has achieved similar results, albeit in less games due to the pandemic’s effects on scheduling.

That Clarkson team suffered from playing a weaker schedule, not playing against Big Ten schools like Wisconsin and Minnesota, and was untested before heading into the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Likewise, the one hindrance against the Nittany Lions this season has been their strength of schedule — or lack thereof.

No other CHA teams are ranked in the top-10, and while Penn State has dominated most of its competition this year, nonconference teams such as Wisconsin and Northeastern line up against fellow blue bloods in Minnesota and Boston College year-round.

However, Penn State’s home record is unblemished, and the remainder of its season does not offer much of a challenge.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Rochester, New York, to play RIT Feb. 19 and 20 before finishing up at Mercyhurst. Penn State has comfortably dealt with both teams earlier in the season.

After losing one game in late November 2017, Clarkson would only lose once more before wrapping up its national title.

Again, despite a significantly less-filled schedule, the Nittany Lions have not lost since mid-December and are firing on all the right cylinders as they prepare for postseason play.

But one area where the Nittany Lions are unique from past title winners is in net.

Freshman netminder Josie Bothun is in a league of her own and ranks near the top among all goalies in collegiate hockey, not just freshmen.

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native has played every game for the Nittany Lions this season and has done whatever her team needs her to do in order to make sure that when the final buzzer sounds, the Nittany Lions come away victorious.

She ranks in the top-10 nationally with her .945 save percentage and 1.39 goals allowed average.

Coming from the uber-competitive Minnesota high school system, Bothun played both boys and girls varsity hockey, racking up individual awards and bringing her team to the famed Minnesota state tournament, alumni of which riddle the Division I college hockey world.

Northeastern’s Aerin Frankel is one example and one of the few goalies on teams in the top-10 to have a background in the world of Minnesota high school hockey.

Just as Bothun did, Frankel also played for both boys and girls leagues in her youth hockey career.

She too received numerous accolades as a goaltender of Shattuck St. Mary’s, an elite prep school in Minnesota that has produced Sidney Crosby and numerous other NHL players.

At Northeastern, she put up similar numbers to Bothun as a freshman and led her team to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and had her team positioned as the tournament’s No. 3 seed before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, drawing parallels from Penn State to other college hockey blue bloods such as Northeastern and Wisconsin does not postulate that they will become national champions in a few months.

While their success is unprecedented given their short history, the recipe that has led to Clarkson and Northeastern’s recent success — a predominantly youthful roster infused with veteran leadership and stellar goaltending — now appears up and down the Nittany Lions‘ roster.

Clarkson and Northeastern have sustained their dominance over the college hockey world for the last several years and, if Penn State continues to add to its young roster and develop its current stars, the blue and white looks poised to do the same.