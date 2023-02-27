After advancing to the CHA Championship last weekend, Penn State remains at No. 10 in the latest USCHO rankings.

The Nittany Lions dispatched Lindenwood in a best-of-three semifinals series last weekend, only needing two games to take the Lions down.

Now, coach Jeff Kampersal’s group will host Mercyhurst on March 4, as it looks to win the CHA Tournament.

With a win, Penn State will earn its first ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE