After advancing to the CHA Championship last weekend, Penn State remains at No. 10 in the latest USCHO rankings.
The Nittany Lions dispatched Lindenwood in a best-of-three semifinals series last weekend, only needing two games to take the Lions down.
This week’s https://t.co/2QgdyNoa0Z Division I Women’s Poll has been released! pic.twitter.com/BXvHgwW6lz— USCHO.com (@USCHO) February 27, 2023
Now, coach Jeff Kampersal’s group will host Mercyhurst on March 4, as it looks to win the CHA Tournament.
With a win, Penn State will earn its first ever NCAA Tournament appearance.
